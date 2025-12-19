AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM, DALLAS RECEIVES $250,000 GRANT FROM COMMUNITIES FOUNDATION OF TEXAS TO SUPPORT CONSERVATION INITIATIVES

Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the African American Museum, Dallas, to launch Phase I of a three-year conservation project to secure the museum’s archival, fine art and folk art collections, including historic documents, photographs, rare books and recordings.

The grant will also establish the Harry Robinson Jr. Research and Conservation Lab, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing preservation and research. The Lab is projected to open in February 2026.

“This support from Communities Foundation of Texas allows us to move forward with safeguarding our archival documents and related art objects,” said Lisa Brown-Ross, president and CEO of the African American Museum, Dallas. “It’s a powerful reflection of our commitment to protect and celebrate African American heritage through education, research and preservation.”

“Communities Foundation of Texas is honored to help advance Dr. Robinson’s pioneering vision, leadership and legacy,” said Wayne White, president and CEO at Communities Foundation of Texas. “Our investment helps ensures that invaluable stories and artifacts are preserved and can continue to inspire learning, connection and pride for generations to come.”

Replacing the Museum’s existing storage area on the second level, the new lab will feature digitization equipment, professional conservation furnishings and specialized tools for the preservation of rare photographs, documents and artworks.

“This investment from Communities Foundation of Texas represents a vital early step in a much larger effort,” said Margie J. Reese, senior programs director, African American Museum, Dallas. “This generous gift begins the important work of building the Harry Robinson Jr. Research and Conservation Lab. It’s a powerful vote of confidence in our vision to protect and interpret African American cultural heritage for generations to come.”

In addition to the generosity of Communities Foundation of Texas, the Museum receives vital ongoing support from the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department, and the Texas Commission on the Arts. Together, these partners provide essential operational and programmatic resources that sustain the Museum’s exhibitions, educational programs and preservation initiatives.

The Museum’s archives include contributions from Dallas civic icons such as attorney L.A. Bedford and George Allen, the first African American elected to the Dallas City Council and to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. The collection also holds recordings of beloved Dallas jazz artist Shirley McFatter and Maurine F. Bailey, Lincoln High School’s legendary music director.

A highlight of the Museum’s archives is the Sepia magazine collection founded in 1947 in Fort Worth. The collection includes 40,000-plus images documenting African American life, leadership and culture, including portraits of Thurgood Marshall, Andrew Young, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Aretha Franklin, Cicely Tyson and Ray Charles.

“Every photo cataloged, every letter preserved, is a bridge to tomorrow — connecting generations through the power of memory and the science of conservation,” said Reese.

The grant from CFT supplements a recent $3 million award from the Texas Historical Commission, which will support Phases II and III to establish a fully equipped Conservation Center and provide new climate-controlled areas to store both archival materials and the Museum’s collections of fine and folk art. The facility will serve as a hub for the care and preservation of the Museum’s extensive holdings and its nationally recognized African American folk art collection.

“The importance of this award cannot be overstated,” said Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, historian in residence at the African American Museum, Dallas. “Letters, photographs, newspaper clippings, books and recordings are essential tools for academic research and public understanding. They ensure that the history of Dallas and Texas remains accessible for scholars and the public at large.”

For more information about the African American Museum, Dallas, visit aamdallas.org.

[Photo: Instagram]