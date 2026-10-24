National Black Man Voter Day Launches Push to Mobilize 100,000 Voters

HOUSTON — A coalition of leading civil-rights and voter-engagement organizations is marking Saturday, Oct. 24, as the first National Black Man Voter Day, a nonpartisan effort designed to mobilize 100,000 Black men during the 2026 election.

The campaign brings together the NAACP, 100 Black Men of America, the National Urban League, Black Men Vote, Woke Vote and State of the People. Organizers say participating chapters, churches, campuses and community groups will hold voter-education events, caravans, group rides and early-voting activities across the country.

The initiative follows a week of organizing and civic education that began Oct. 19. The coalition’s stated objective is not limited to a single election: leaders say they want to build sustained civic participation by connecting Black men with trusted organizations and accurate voting information.

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial said the campaign centers on meeting Black men through institutions and relationships already active in their communities. The organizations are coordinating national resources while allowing local affiliates to shape events around the needs of their cities.

Texas voting is underway

The national day of action falls during early voting in Texas. Registered voters may cast ballots at any early-voting location in their county through Friday, Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s election guidance.

In Harris County, early-voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Sunday hours are noon to 7 p.m., and locations return to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Voters can find current locations and estimated wait times through HarrisVotes.com.

Texas voters will decide contests for U.S. Senate, governor, Congress, the Texas Legislature, courts and local offices. Houston voters also face local ballot questions, while Harris County voters will choose a new county judge and other county officials.

A focus on information and access

The coalition describes National Black Man Voter Day as a response to persistent gaps in political outreach and access to trustworthy election information. Organizers are encouraging participants to verify their voting status, review sample ballots, make transportation plans and bring family members or friends to the polls.

The campaign is nonpartisan and does not endorse candidates. Its official materials focus on voter education, community engagement and lawful access to the ballot.

The NAACP announced the Oct. 24 day of action and its 100,000-voter goal, while the National Urban League detailed the six-organization partnership. Both organizations emphasize that 100,000 is a mobilization target, not a reported turnout total.

Texas voters can confirm registration status and review official election information at VoteTexas.gov. Harris County election questions may be directed to the county elections department at 713-755-6965.