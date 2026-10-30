Federal Judge Dismisses NAACP, LULAC Records Suit Over Texas Voter-Registration Delays

SAN ANTONIO — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the NAACP, the NAACP Texas State Conference and the Texas League of United Latin American Citizens seeking records about Texas voter-registration delays, but the ruling leaves the groups an opportunity to amend their complaint.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez dismissed the case without prejudice for lack of standing, according to reporting by Bloomberg Law and Houston Public Media. The judge found that the civil-rights organizations had not sufficiently shown how obtaining the requested records would benefit them in the current election. He allowed them to try to establish standing through an amended filing, while cautioning that doing so might still not justify emergency relief before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The case focused on records requested from Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Freeman F. Martin. The organizations wanted data showing when delayed voter-registration transactions were processed, where they were sent and whether affected voters were fully identified.

The dispute follows a programming error in the state’s motor-voter system that delayed the transmission of more than 500,000 voter-registration applications and updates. In an Oct. 8 notice, the NAACP said some problems dated to late 2025 and argued that the National Voter Registration Act requires timely transmission of those records. A separate technical problem produced another backlog of about 15,000 applications shortly before early voting began, Houston Public Media reported.

Bradley Heard, deputy legal director for voting-rights litigation at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the groups were disappointed and are considering their next steps. He said the requested records would help voting-rights organizations determine where registration failures may still be affecting people and where voter outreach is most urgently needed.

State officials maintain that counties cleared the backlog before early voting. Alicia Pierce, a spokesperson for the secretary of state, told reporters that the office was not aware of counties with applications still pending when early voting started. The secretary of state announced on Oct. 16 that Texas had a record 19,041,684 registered voters.

The ruling does not decide whether the delayed registrations violated federal law, and it does not resolve a separate state-court case challenging Texas’ handling of the motor-voter system. Instead, Thursday’s decision addressed whether the NAACP and LULAC plaintiffs had shown the legal standing required to pursue their federal records claim.

For voters, the immediate issue is practical. Texans can check their registration status and polling information at VoteTexas.gov. State officials say a voter who timely registered through DPS but does not appear on the rolls may cast a provisional ballot; election officials can then verify the DPS transaction before determining whether the ballot counts.

With Election Day approaching and statewide races drawing intense attention, the case underscores a broader concern raised by civil-rights groups: delays or gaps in voter-registration records can place additional burdens on eligible voters and on organizations trying to protect access to the ballot.