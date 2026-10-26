12 Injured, Including Six Minors, in Shooting Near Florida A&M Homecoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police are asking the public for information after a shooting near Florida A&M University’s homecoming celebration injured 12 people, including six minors.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, near Perry and Manatee streets, close to Bragg Memorial Stadium. Florida A&M, one of the nation’s largest historically Black universities, had hosted a homecoming football game earlier that day.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, 11 people suffered gunshot wounds. A 12th person — the grandmother of one of the victims — was injured while trying to leave the area. The youngest person shot was 11 years old, and police said one victim was believed to be a Florida A&M student.

Six adults and six minors were injured. By Sunday morning, six people remained hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, while five shooting victims had been released, The Associated Press reported.

No deaths had been reported, and authorities had not announced an arrest as of the latest public update.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell said preliminary evidence indicates that an altercation involving a small number of people occurred before the shooting. Investigators believe the violence was isolated, but they were still working to determine what happened, why it happened and who was responsible.

The area was crowded with people leaving homecoming activities when shots were fired. Officers and first responders carried injured people through the crowd so they could reach ambulances and medical care.

Authorities are seeking witnesses as well as photos and video that could help investigators reconstruct the incident. Anyone with information may contact Tallahassee police at 850-891-4200 or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Florida A&M said the shooting occurred near, rather than on, its campus and that the campus remained safe. The university’s official alert page listed Florida A&M as open and operating normally Monday morning.

The shooting struck during one of the most important annual gatherings for Florida A&M students, alumni and families. Homecoming at an HBCU is traditionally a celebration of community, culture and institutional pride, making the violence especially painful for those who traveled to Tallahassee for the weekend.

Police emphasized that the investigation remains active. Details about possible suspects and a motive had not been released.

The featured image is an original illustration and does not depict Florida A&M University, the shooting scene or any victim.