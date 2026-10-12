Musk Pours $276 Million Into Midterms, Including $10 Million for Paxton

Elon Musk has emerged as the largest known political donor of the 2026 midterm elections, directing at least $276 million since July to Republican committees, his own super PAC and other conservative groups, according to campaign-finance records reviewed by Reuters and The Associated Press.

The spending has a direct Texas connection. Musk gave $10 million to Lone Star Liberty PAC, which supports Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s U.S. Senate campaign. Paxton is running against Democrat James Talarico in a closely watched race that could help determine control of the Senate.

Reuters reported Monday, Oct. 12, that Musk has spent roughly $366 million during the election cycle that began Jan. 1, 2025. The $276 million figure covers contributions since July and includes $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund and $76 million to America PAC, Musk’s political organization. He also gave $10 million to the Republican Governors Association and $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

America PAC is working to assist Republican candidates in seven battleground states and nearly three dozen House races, according to Reuters. The new contributions are expected to appear in federal disclosures due Thursday. Andrew Romeo, a spokesman for America PAC, confirmed the figures to news organizations.

The scale of the giving highlights the expanding role of ultra-wealthy donors and outside groups in elections. Super PACs may raise and spend unlimited sums but cannot legally coordinate their spending with candidates. Critics argue that the system allows a small number of donors to wield disproportionate political influence, while supporters say such spending is protected political speech.

Democrats are seeking to regain control of Congress and have criticized Musk’s political influence, including his federal government contracts and his work with the Trump administration. Republicans, meanwhile, are relying on the new money to defend their majorities in a competitive national environment.

Musk’s contributions do not guarantee election outcomes, but the money gives Republican groups substantial resources for advertising, voter outreach and organizing during the closing weeks of the campaign. For Texas voters, the $10 million directed toward the Paxton race makes the national spending surge a significant development at home as well as in Washington.