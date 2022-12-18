It is easy to criticize because criticism does not require spiritual fore thought or work. The devil is working (24/7) for himself and against all of US. On the other hand, God is the author of peace, “and God is not the author of confusion, but peace” (1 Corinthians 14: 33). Moreover, God desires that “all things be done decently and in order” (1 Corinthians 14: 40).

Cooperation is much more difficult to achieve because it requires a commitment to work together to achieve stated lofty ideals, objectives, and goals. Unfortunately, GOP critics usually have no positive solutions to problem solving, but they have become professionals at criticism and cynicism concerning everything and doing absolutely nothing to solve anything. Individuals who foment grievance and ungodly criticism are playing with hellfire.

It appears that Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities have not read these words of spiritual inspiration. “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the way of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night” (Psalm 1: 1-2).

Know this, God will not allow the Children of Cain to destroy a democratic multi-cultural society that has been the light of the world for human rights and human dignity. Thus, America, be still and see the salvation of the Lord, because God know, and we know that, “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour” (Proverbs 14: 9). America, take heed and beware of covetousness, because the earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof, and we have not been good stewards, “because that when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were they thankful, but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1: 21-22). If the GOP had an answer, they would know that GOD is the answer.

It is a known fact that conspiracy theories invariably lead to violence, and “isms” and “schisms” are against the Righteousness of GOD! Therefore, the epitome of insanity is when individuals desire to believe anything, and say and do anything, without supporting facts or empirical evidence. Individuals cannot logically reason with individuals that are not spiritually and morally enlightened in God’s Truth and God’s Will. Unfortunately, we have too many twisted ungodly individuals in America who are willing to confuse Idolatry with Patriotism, and are promoting patriotism through the barrel of guns, guns, and more guns is a ticking time boom. Skin color is not God. Consequently, the critics of multi-cultural democracy have no positive solutions to societal ills, only a desire to confuse, disrupt and promote unending chaos and confusion.

God forbid that these anti-multi-cultural Autocratic forces ever control all three branches of America’s democratic governmental system. However, there is always someone crying in the wilderness of spiritual ignorance repent, repent, repent. America, God’s glory, honor, and power never changes. Times and Cultures change, but God is always majestically present in all that we say and do, because “The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it” (Psalm 68:11). Know this, the Afro-American News and Issues will always publish the TRUTH, in and out, of season! Amen.