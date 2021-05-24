Criminal investigation launched against Trump

Just when you thought you heard the last of Donald Trump, he finds his way under the spotlight again, but this time, not in a way that he would prefer. The former president could face two criminal cases from both the Manhattan DA's office and the New York state attorney general's office.

By: Nevaeh Richardson

Investigators first began probing the Trump Organization as a civil matter. The focus was determining if the organization valued its assets dishonestly for tax and loan purposes, but the more they uncovered caused things to escalate.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” spokesman Fabien Levy stated to NPR News. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.”

The former president claims the probe is politically motivated and addressed the state and local prosecutors in a lengthy statement on Wednesday.

“I have built a great company, employed thousands of people, and all I do is get unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system. It would be so wonderful if the effort used against President Donald J. Trump, who lowered taxes and regulations, rebuilt our military, took care of our Veterans, created the Space Force, fixed our border, produced our vaccine in record-setting time (years ahead of what was anticipated), and made our Country great and respected again, and so much more, would be focused on the ever more dangerous sidewalks and streets of New York,” he said.