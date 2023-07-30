America, we can count on this eternal truth: “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away” (Matthew 24: 35). Let’s count the ways Jesus shall return, and in the twinkling of an eye those who have lived life in the glory of God shall be caught-up in the sky in the twinkling of an eye. Since Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, some spiritually confused Blacks, and other minorities desire to control everything on earth for Power, Privilege, and Pleasure, they can have this ole world, but give me JESUS.

Nevertheless, God gives us enough time to get it right with Him in His eternal truth, not the world’s truth. Therefore, Jesus vehemently declared: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life” (John 5: 24). Jesus admonishes us to: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. Think not that I am come to destroy the law or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill. For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled” (Matthew 5: 16-18). America, we need to let the world see our multi-cultural democracy light shining, shining for the glory of Almighty God and all the Angels in heaven.

The (1619) Project, chattel slavery, enslaved Blacks as the property of Whites. The (1776) Project, The Revolutionary War, gave Blacks an opportunity to serve and die for freedom from taxation without representation (England). America, we should never forget that the first recorded death in the Revolutionary War was a Black man, Crispus Attucks. The greatness of America is stained with the blood of both free and slave Black individuals. Whites know other Whites very well, and Blacks know other Blacks very well. Therefore, Whites know that all they need to do is mix a little racism in any issue and confusion will abound. It is time out for racial politics in American democracy. Too many Americans see life in color-coordinated racial/ethnic terms and all we need to do is name the ways, and an exhibit can readily be produced. God’s truth does not change: equal is equal, not equal is more or less equal. God’s truth is constant because there is only one way to tell the Truth, but there is a multiplicity of ways to tell a lie.

Likewise, there are numerous ways an individual can become a fool, but there is only one way an individual can become Godly. Thus, will someone please read this scriptural verse to former President Donald J. Trump: “Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise: and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding” (Proverbs 17: 28). America, this proverb highlights the benefits of keeping quiet. However, we all know that: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour” (Proverbs 14: 9). There is a way that seems right to fools but spiritually understand this: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish” (Proverbs 14: 11). America, sin must be resisted, and injustice must be combated, because: “The wise shall inherit glory: but shame shall be the promotion of fools” (Proverbs 3: 35). Amen.