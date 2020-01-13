Cory Booker ends presidential run, Deval Patrick only African American remaining in race

Spread the love









WASHINGTON — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

Now that both Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris are out, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only African American candidate remaining in the Democratic primary.

Booker emailed his supporters a statement which read, in part:

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone. I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”

Booker alerted his staff first, before informing the public. He, like Harris, said he saw no clear path to the finish line, citing a lack of finances.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory. Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” Booker said.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

Author Marianne Williamson and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro also dropped out of the race this month.

Booker vows to remain true to what he believes in and wants this nation to move forward.

“And maybe I’m stubborn, but I’ll never abandon my faith in what we can accomplish when we join together,” Booker said. “I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year.”

So, what’s next for Booker? Many say he would be a great VP candidate for Democrats. Do you think we will see a Biden-Booker ticket?