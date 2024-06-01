COOK WINS BY 74 VOTES

By: Diego Martinez

State Senator Molly Cook appears to have narrowly clinched victory over state Representative Jarvis Johnson in the Senate District 15 primary runoff for the second time within this month, positioning herself to retain the long-held Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s seat in the upper chamber. Cook currently leads Johnson by 74 votes, with all precincts reporting, as per unofficial results, a margin well within the range for a potential recount. This count also excludes late-arriving mail-in ballots.

This success marks Cook’s second win over Johnson this month. Initially, she defeated Johnson with a 57% to 43% margin on May 4 in a special election triggered by Whitmire’s resignation to assume the mayoral office earlier in the year. Sworn in on May 16 to serve out the term until year-end, Cook now advances to the November ballot to contest for a full term, representing a diverse segment of Harris County. In a statement announcing her victory on Wednesday, Cook reflected on her journey to the Senate, recalling her initial attempt to challenge Whitmire in 2022.

Being the fi rst individual other than Whitmire to occupy the seat since 1983, Cook, an emergency room nurse and community organizer, also holds the distinction of being the first openly

LGBTQ+ member in the Texas Senate. During the campaign, both Cook and Johnson advocated for progressive causes, such as supporting abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, and increasing public school funding. Nonetheless, they diverged on their approaches to serving in the minority party. With Republicans currently holding 19 of the 31 Senate seats, Johnson emphasized the necessity of collaborating with the majority to influence Republican-led legislation to align more with Democratic values.

In contrast, Cook expressed her intention to utilize her position to challenge Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Similar to the runoff,

the earlier special election this month saw a head-to-head contest between Johnson and Cook. Johnson initially appeared as the front-runner, securing 36% of the vote compared to Cook’s 21% in the March 5 primary. Following the loss in the special election, Johnson’s team attributed their defeat to a failure in mobilizing their base, citing insufficient resource allocation to counter what they termed as “misinformation” from Cook’s supporters.

Cook, despite being a relative newcomer, surpassed Johnson in fundraising after the March 5 primary, with significant contributions from Leaders We Deserve, a Washington D.C.-based PAC focused on electing young, progressive lawmakers nationwide. In contrast, Johnson relied on his extensive experience, having served on the Houston City Council from 2006 to 2012 and succeeded former Mayor Sylvester Turner in the Texas House of Representatives.

Cook emphasized her grassroots organizing background and regular interactions with emergency room patients, positioning herself to the left of Johnson by critiquing his support for certain Republican-backed legislation. Senate District 15, housing a diverse populace of nearly a million Harris County residents, holds significant political significance for Democrats. Encompassing

liberal strongholds like Montrose, the Heights, and Acres Homes, along-side key neighborhoods crucial for Democratic aspirations in Texas, such as Bellaire and select suburban areas, the district is pivotal in the Democrats’ efforts to flip Texas.

In 2022, Cook made her debut in politics by challenging Whitmire in the Democratic primary, where she garnered approximately 42% of the vote. Reflecting on her recent victory, Cook described it as an extension of that initial campaign. Her triumph occurred amidst a severe afternoon storm that left many Houston-area residents without electricity, causing temporary power outages at over a dozen voting locations. Following her win, Cook expressed her immediate focus on addressing the needs of constituents who were affected by power loss. Describing the day as

typically Houstonian, with unexpected weather events, Cook emphasized the groundwork laid over the past two-and-a-half years leading up to Election Day. Despite the challenges, there was a

noticeable surge in voter turnout after the storm, showcasing the resilience and determination of voters in her district and across Harris County.