There is always calm before the storm. This is the record conservatism has become against all things that are of God and against democracy. Therefore, in the 21st century conservatism has turned inward against itself, God, family, and country. Self is the enemy. What a shame!

Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “Fake” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities God has admonished US concerning being angry with our neighbors and brothers, “Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbor: for we are members one of another. Be angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath, neither give place to the devil” (Ephesians 4: 25-26).

America, this is the spiritual beginning of the reconciliation process, and bringing us in to fellowship with God and one another. Then and only then, can we honestly discuss the (1619) Project. Hence, we can honestly affirm that all things work together for good for those who love God, and are called for his purpose (truth). The Golden Rule. Thus, not to be accusatory, but to be clear-minded concerning reconciliation through reparations for America’s original sin.

America is a multi-cultural democracy, and democracy demands inclusion, not White Privilege exclusion. This issue is raised not to condemn Whites, but to free Whites from the chains of their past in order that they might be able to embrace the truth of the present. When this happens, we can spiritually live out the true meaning of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, and moreover, sing with glad hearts God Bless America. Common sense informs us that present generations of Whites had absolutely nothing to do with institutional slavery, but you have enjoyed, and reaped material benefits from the (1619) project. May all that we say and do be to the Glory of God.

From the Birmingham, Alabama jail house, Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., wrote a spiritual letter to Christian Pastors, both White and Black. Christian Pastors were criticizing Dr. King for organizing non-violent protects against institutional racism and unjust policing. In the letter Dr. King emphatically stated that, “If you were truly Christian Pastors, you would not be criticizing me, but be in jail with me”. This letter should be canonized because of its spiritual bold truth. The Apostles Paul and Silas were falsely imprisoned for preaching and teaching spiritual inclusion, not Jewish Power and Privilege.

We have come to the proverbial crossroads: which way America is the spiritual question of questions? God’s way or the devil’s way. God’s way is the only way because “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein (Psalm 24:1).

Everything belongs to God, and all we need to do is to embrace personal responsibility and accountability, “and be not conformed to this world but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12: 2).

For all the spiritual pain, physical suffering, and death that America has experienced in the past as well as presently, in 2023, let’s prayerfully become reconciled unto God and each other. Hence, we can truly proclaim that America is “one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” For God is not mocked, individuals reap what they sow. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6: 12). Look out GOP. So be it!