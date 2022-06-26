(Houston, TX) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Congressman Al Green, a proud ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, released the following statement in commemoration and celebration of June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month:

“This week I celebrated Pride Month by introducing the Original LGBTQIA+ Pride Month Resolution of 2022, voting for the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act, and participating in Pride festivities in Houston. On Wednesday, I proudly introduced the LGBTQIA+ Pride Month Resolution with over 100 cosponsors and the support of multiple LGBTQIA+ organizations,” Congressman Al Green said. “Since 2013, I have introduced this resolution every Congress to celebrate Pride Month. My resolution honors the history and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community, while acknowledging the work that remains to be done to ensure our LGBTQIA+ friends can be their truest selves. It remembers those persons who have bravely fought against bigotry and acts of hatred so they and future generations could live openly and happily. No one deserves to face prejudice and discrimination simply because of who they are or choose to love.”

Congressman Al Green continued, “On Thursday, I voted for House passage of the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act. This bill would require federal agencies to collect necessary demographic data on the LGBTQI+ community when conducting surveys, and subsequently, maintain it in accordance with all applicable privacy laws and practices. Such data is essential, but currently lacking, to informing policies, laws, and programs to protect the rights of the LGBTQI+ community.”

Congressman Al Green concluded, “The week would not have been complete without my annual participation in Houston’s Pride Parade, where I was delighted to join fellow Houstonians in supporting the LBGTQIA+ community. As a proud ally and member of the Congressional LGBTQIA+ Equality Caucus, I pledge to continue fighting for equality and acceptance for all. I invite everyone in my home state of Texas, across our nation, and around the world to uplift our LGBTQIA+ family and let them know they are seen, they are heard, and they must be respected.”