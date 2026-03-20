To be young gifted and black was a song recorded in 1969 by Nina Simone and later covered by legendary singers Aretha Franklin and Donny Hathaway. This song is more than a much-needed anthem, its reality that is often overlooked because we are considered to be too young, too gifted, and sometimes too black.

Fast forward 56 years later Durrell Douglas is the current remix and living proof of the anthem, “To Be Young Gifted and Black. He is a member of the under 40 Club that grew up in Southpark on Selinsky St in southeast Houston.