WHO IS THE RICHEST PERSON IN HISTORY: KING SOLOMON, ELON MUSK, OR MANSA MUSA?

By: Edmond W Davis
In a world captivated by headlines about the soon-to- be trillion-dollar tech titans, it’s easy to think that today’s richest person must be the richest person ever. But when we step outside of the contemporary media echo chamber and look honestly at history — economic systems, empire wealth, tribute, and natural resources — a very different narrative emerges. The modern benchmark of net worth (in dollars) obscures the real scale of power and economic influence of ancient sovereigns. Among King Solomon, Elon Musk, and Mansa Musa, who truly deserves the title of history’s richest?
After examining historical records and modern equiva- lents, Mansa Musa emerges as the richest of all — and for reasons why many narratives still overlook him. Figure that out, he’s still the wealthiest man to have ever lived that you don’t know about.
Elon Musk: The Modern Colossus
Let’s ground ourselves in what we can measure with precision. As of December 2025, Elon Musk’s net worth stands at roughly $648 billion (Bloomberg Billionaires Index) and as high as $684 billion by some estimates — the highest of any living person in recorded history on the Forbes and Bloomberg lists. Wikipedia Musk’s wealth comes from equity in companies like Tesla and SpaceX, whose modern valuations are public and can be assessed. His fortune is tied to the stock market and investor belief — meaning it fluctuates, must be taxed, and isn’t the absolute control of resources in a society. He has massive financial power by modern standards — exceeding the net worths of Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault by hundreds of billions — but his wealth represents private ownership of assets within a global capitalist system, bound by taxation, regulation, and market volatility.
Still, in pure modern numerical terms, Musk exceeds the arbitrary threshold of $700 billion that many financial commentators reference and stands at the pinnacle of current wealth creation. But is this the truest measure of wealth across all history?
King Solomon: The Biblical “Trillionaire”
According to Scripture, King Solomon, son of David, reigned in ancient Israel with unparalleled splendor. Biblical texts describe enormous quantities of gold, tributes, and annual tribute flow into Jerusalem (1 Kings 10:14), making him both powerful and wealthy. Wikipedia Scholars and economic historians who attempt to translate those ancient accounts into modern figures often estimate Solomon’s wealth at well over $2 trillion when adjusted to today’s dollar equivalence — far exceeding any modern billionaire, including Musk. en.tempo.co Some estimates even place him as the wealthiest person ever when using biblical tribute, gold accumulation, and dominion over trade routes.
But there are challenges in comparing Solomon’s wealth to modern net worth: Ancient economic systems lacked standardized currency across borders. Wealth was measured in tribute, land, and divine mandate, not just gold or liquid assets convertible on a global market. Ancient kings didn’t own wealth in the contemporary sense — their wealth was tied to the state and divine kingship rather than negotiable equity.
There is, however, a profound spiritual and historical lesson recorded in Scripture about wealth and its proper place. In Ecclesiastes 5:10, Solomon himself writes, “Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income.” This is biblical humility in contrast to the allure of wealth.
Mansa Musa: The True Wealth Titan
Yet when we turn to Mansa Musa I of Mali (r. 1312–1337), the narrative shifts. Musa’s wealth, derived from the vast gold and salt reserves of the Mali Empire, was not only enormous — it was economically impactful. Contemporary accounts from visitors and Arabic chroniclers describe his caravan to Mecca in 1324 that included thousands of attendants, camels loaded with gold, and lavish distribution of wealth that depressed the price of gold in Cairo for years due to sheer volume alone. Wikipedia Historians cite estimates of Musa’s resources often placed in the $300 billion to $800 billion range today, with some analyses suggesting that when tied to control over natural resources and monopolistic trade power, his effective economic control rivaled entire world economies. Wikipedia+1 Unlike Musk, his wealth was so