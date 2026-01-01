DON BRYANT,MASTER OF MEMPHIS SOULAND “I CAN’T STAND THE RAIN,” REMEMBERED

By: Jamal Carter
Don Bryant, a revered soul songwriter whose deeply emotional work helped define the sound of Southern soul,
has died. He was best known as the co-writer of the enduring classic “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” a song whose aching vulnerability and haunting groove have echoed across generations of music.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Don Bryant grew up immersed in the rich musical culture of the city. He began writing songs at a young age, drawing from gospel roots, personal struggle, and everyday life to craft lyrics that felt intimate and timeless. His work became closely associated with Hi Records, where he collaborated with producer Willie Mitchell and helped shape the signature Memphis soul sound of the 1970s.
Bryant’s most famous composition, “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” co-written with Bernard “Bernie” Miller, was first recorded by Ann Peebles and quickly became a classic. ThThe song’s spare arrangement and raw emotional honesty made it a landmark recording, later sampled, covered, and reimagined by artists across genres—from hip-hop to pop—cementing its
place in music history.
In addition to writing for Peebles, who was also his wife, Bryant penned songs recorded by artists such as Otis Clay, Albert King, and Solomon Burke. Though often working behind the scenes, his songwriting voice was unmistakable: plainspoken, soulful, and deeply human.
Later in life, Don Bryant experienced a remarkable resurgence when he stepped out from behind the pen to record his own music. His albums were widely praised, introducing his voice and perspective to a new generation of listeners and affirming his lasting relevance as an artist.
Don Bryant is remembered not only for one of soul music’s most iconic songs, but for a body of work that spoke quietly and powerfully to love, heartbreak, and endurance. His music remains a testament to the emotional truth at the heart of soul.
He is survived by his family, by countless musicians he influenced, and by listeners who continue to find themselves reflected in his songs.
Beyond his best-known work, Don Bryant was a cornerstone of the Memphis soul tradition, contributing to an era defined by restraint, emotional clarity, and deep feeling. His songwriting favored truth over excess,