DON BRYANT,MASTER OF MEMPHIS SOULAND “I CAN’T STAND THE RAIN,” REMEMBERED

Bryant’s most famous composition, “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” co-written with Bernard “Bernie” Miller, was first recorded by Ann Peebles and quickly became a classic. ThThe song’s spare arrangement and raw emotional honesty made it a landmark recording, later sampled, covered, and reimagined by artists across genres—from hip-hop to pop—cementing its

place in music history.

In addition to writing for Peebles, who was also his wife, Bryant penned songs recorded by artists such as Otis Clay, Albert King, and Solomon Burke. Though often working behind the scenes, his songwriting voice was unmistakable: plainspoken, soulful, and deeply human.