Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis issued a statement regarding the death of Ada Edwards, a former Houston City council member, community activist, humanitarian and community leader. Before being elected to District D on City Council, Edwards founded the Free South Africa Movement. In the late 1980s, she founded the Ida Delaney/Byron Gillum Justice Committee, a grassroots community advocacy coalition that provided both legal and social-action support to residents.Here’s Commissioner Ellis’ statement:“Ada Edwards was a force of light. Driven by a radical love of justice and an unwavering faith in the power of the people, she was a fierce and fearless servant leader who changed Houston for the better. She lit a path for us to follow in pursuit of a better, more just world for all. She was Houston’s Ella Baker, an African-American civil rights and human rights activist.”
By: Vincent Greyson, Head Coach Boys’ Basketball This year 2022 – 2023 Booker T. Washington basketball team had one goal and that is to win the 4A State...Read more
Leave a Reply