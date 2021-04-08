COMMENTARY: What’s up Deshaun?

Experience is not the best teacher, only the most painful teacher. I know what we have been told but we can learn from the lessons of others.

Spread the love

















Experience is not the best teacher, only the most painful teacher. I know what we have been told but we can learn from the lessons of others.

This city, this sports world, this nation, this world has a problem that will not go away. It is a mental health problem that can not be blamed on the pandemic. Let me tee this up for you in plain language.

In the old America, flagrant abuse of women and girls by confused men could go unpunished and unaddressed. After seeing what occurred with “America’s Dad” Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Bill O’ Reilly – and Fox News baron Harvey Weinstein, it is imperative that we demythologize the sexual fiction that men are entitled to physically and emotionally violate women. Even if you are a celebrity, you do not have license to hoodwink women for sexual favors.

The only thing that is more dangerous than a confused individual is a confused group. The following is a lesson to help men get in the clear and escape from the domination and exploitation matrix.

Let us gather the boys and young men ages 12-25 and have a new talk with them. Let us use the pioneering talk employed by the Fifth Ward Enrichment Program and the Communities in School Male Involvement Initiative.

T F It is realistic to ask men to respect girls as we respect our sisters and mothers. T F It is never OK to hit, slap or verbally abuse a girl or lady. T F It is not important to know the age of consent for sexual relations in the state that you live in.

TF No one is entitled to sex, even if you are married. Sex must always be consensually agreed on. Otherwise, there is a basis for a rape claim.

T F Yes doesn’t necessarily mean YES. T F You are heading toward DANGER if unacceptable levels of alcohol or drugs are involved. If someone is drunk( intoxicated), no matter what the age, they can not give consent. T F Men earn the right to have sex if they spend money on a date. T F All boys and men have a responsibility to reduce sexual exploitation, rape and harassment. T F Making a baby does not make you a man. A man does not create unloved and unwanted NO REAL MAN ABANDONS HIS CHILDREN and his children’s MOMMY. T F FAITH AND FAMILY PREFERENCES ARE REALLY IMPORTANT IN DETERMINING WHEN TO HAVE SEX. FAITH AND FAMILY HELP YOU DISTINGUISH NEEDS FROM WANTS.

Let’s get into the clear…..