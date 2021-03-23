Commentary: David had to go after Goliath

Spread the love

















The living dead wants to roll us back to Jim Crow laws and a subordinate position in American life.

I know you have been reading between the lines but let me be more explicit. We have elected a President, Congress and an Attorney General and it is high time to strike back against the Neo-Confederates in Texas and the nation. This is a unique opportunity to put the Neo-Confederates on their heels and backs.

When President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in 2016 for the Supreme Court, Moscow Mitch (McConnell) and the Republicans refused to give him a hearing on the basis that 2016 was a presidential year. Now, the cornerstone that was rejected is the chief law enforcement officer in America. Garland indicates that he has not forgotten his humble beginnings with this SANKOFA “never forget” moment.

“I come from a family where my grandparents fled anti-Semitism and persecution … the country took us in and protected us, and I feel an obligation to the country to pay back, and this is the highest, best use of my own set of skills to pay back.”

The Justice Department’s initial mission was to thwart and corral the white supremacists such as the Ku Klux Klan that were trying to roll back emancipation after the southern states and Texas were defeated. They started strong but failed when federal troops and bayonets were pulled out of the South.

Chapter II begins with President Joe Biden and . Atty. General Garland

Garland is clear about a straight-line trajectory from the white supremacist Oklahoma bombing in 1995 that killed 168 Americans, including nine babies. The trajectory should start from the bombing and attack on Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921 that killed hundreds of people. This race massacre was incited by city officials that deputized and armed low intelligence white citizens to attack the Black community.

Garland is proud of his Jewish heritage and cannot be hoodwinked. The same forces that sought to wipe Black people out are the same forces that wanted a final solution by the death of all Jews. Many of the Neo-Confederates that participated in the January 6 Capitol insurrection wore T-Shirts that argued for death camps like Auschwitz and Dachau to be re-established.

The murderers of James Byrd belonged to a white supremacist prison gang. No stone can be left unturned. Every white supremacist and sympathizer suspected of past or future criminal activity must be profiled and the full weight of the law must be applied. There are hundreds of U.S. attorneys in Texas. The Klan and its sympathizers must not be permitted to revive.

Few Klansmen and their business and civic sponsors have ever been arrested for their crimes of terror. For what it is worth, there was a KKK Act of 1871.

The people need arrests, convictions, long jail sentences for racially inspired crimes, not just wolfing and smoke. Our local acting Southern District Attorney is Jennifer Lowery. Call her and tell her that Goliath left David no choice.