COMMENTARY: ‘Bad day’ for mass murder

The spiritual and structural-functional breakdown of the nuclear family structure has produced untold and unforeseen consequences. The ungodly/misguided belief that skin-color gives an individual superiority-rights is a spiritually dangerous/destructive belief-system. Every human being is a Child of God, and human-beings should never forget that spiritual fact of human existence, because: “Whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.”

God is life and this is why faith must be taught and exampled in family structures, because faith pertains to all of human existence. Therefore, Christian Right Evangelical Pastors must in their preachment substantiate this spiritual fact of human existence, because all of US have unforeseen faith in individuals and corporations that build creature comforts (houses, cars, etc.), therefore: “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

All families should teach this spiritual-faith precept repetitiously to children in order to build a God conscience in them; whereby guns will not become the final arbiter of problem solving, and ultimately seen as GOD. Guns are instruments of negativity, not problem-solving tools, because guns only acerbate problems. Only individuals with a God-conscience understand this profound spiritual knowledge, and moreover, Jesus gave us a living spiritual example of God-Conscience when he said to Peter: “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.” This spiritual knowledge applies to any instrument of death that is in vogue at any given time-period.

Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, and Trump Loyalists need to have a “looking glass self- encounter”: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” America, there are too many among us without God-Conscience, and they need to have a “Come to JESUS sustained encounter”. Turning the other cheek is allowing God to fight the battle, because: “The battle is not yours, but God’s”. The spiritual fight is between God and the devil, not between US; unless you desire to become one of the devil’s imps. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but principalities in high places and the spiritual darkness of this world.

Washington is at a spiritual/political impasse, because the so-called Moral Majority (Christian Right Evangelicals) has seen fit to elect individuals to represent their democratic interests who are without God conscience. Sadly, Christian Right Evangelicals and the GOP have substituted one sin for another sin. Every born again Christian knows that sin is sin, and that God hates sin. America needs a new spiritual-moral direction in order to embrace the spiritual tenets of the Preamble and the U. S. Constitution commencing with gun control laws, voting rights laws, healthcare as a human right, and humane/just immigration laws, because: “Every one of us shall give account of himself to God”. (Romans 14: 12). Hallelujah, and that’s the truth.