Physical and environmental changes will come, and they are here, because of mankind’s ungodly selfish greed: the love of money. A famous rhythm and blues singer, Sam Cook, said it best: “It’s been a long time coming But I know a change is gonna come.” America, climate change is here, and it is real. Mankind’s inability to be Godly stewards of the earth for future generations is the primary causal factor of climate change.

Unfortunately, mankind is hell bent on not accepting full responsibility for the problem(s) we have environmentally created: climate change. Even though, we know God does not change, and His word is steadfast: “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away” (Matthew 24: 34). It is getting worse, not better, because we refuse to become Godly spiritual stewards of the planet. Therefore, Jesus reminds us: “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill. For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled” (Matthew 5: 17-18).

Question: why make life so physically miserable that it is unbearable environmentally to live? At the same time, we have so much spiritual animalistic ungodliness that it is impossible to physically live and thrive as a human community under the reality of God that equal is equal, not more or less equal. Therefore, for human survival let US strive to do all things decently and in order, because life is too short to be spiritually stupid by giving authority over life to the devil.

America, we need a Godly mindset, and a renaissance of the human spirit based upon these spiritual words of inspiration and personal responsibility: “I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12: 1-2).

We cannot live exploiting nature and each other, that is simply too much exploitation. Climate change is as real as night and day, because of mankind’s desire to exploit God, nature, and each other. “The human mind is like a parachute; in order to function at the junction, it must be open”. America has too many political leaders who are spiritually closed-minded, especially GOP politicians. Attempting to make the environmental-climate change crisis invisible is easier than curing the cause.

The environmental crisis is a human values problem, which in turn, causes resource waste and climate change. Hence, it is easier to deal with the symptoms of a problem rather than the root cause: negative values and human exploitation. Climate change raises some serious questions about individual and societal meaning: how do we live? What are we willing to give-up? How do we transform collective interests into collective actions? How do we learn to resolve conflicts non-violently? In America the greatest source of pollution is our mindset and the negative values associated with our world view. Therefore, we must learn to integrate ideas, worldviews, and cultures before we self-destruct. Then and only then will we be able to effectively address climate change. Amen.