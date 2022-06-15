Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Council Member Michael Kubosh, At- Large 3, will presented a proclamation to Paris Eley on June 14, 2022, as “Paris Eley Day”. The proclamation recognizes this African American Music Executive who has worked at CBS Records, Epic Records, A&M Records, Atlantic Records, and Motown Records. The presentation is held in conjunction with the national celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month.

President Jimmy Carter designated June as Black Music Month in 1979, it was not until 2000 when the presidential proclamation for the month was signed. President Barack Obama, in 2009, went on to rename the month from Black Music Month to its current name, African American Music Appreciation Month. Paris Eley will be honored before the Houston City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 14.