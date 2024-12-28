Home

>

National CELEBRATING HERITAGE aframnews



in National By: Sharon C. Jenkins African American holiday traditions are a vibrant tapestry of history, resilience, and cultural pride. These celebrations not only commemorate significant events and figures in African American history but also serve as a means to preserve and pass down cultural heritage. Among these observances, Kwanzaa stands out as a relatively new tradition that has quickly become an integral part of African American holiday celebrations. Observed from December 26 to January 1, Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga. Rooted in African harvest festivals, it focuses on seven core principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith). Each day is dedicated to one principle, with families lighting candles on the kinara and discussing the day’s theme. The celebration culminates in a feast called Karamu Ya Imani on December 31st. Another significant holiday is Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Origi- nating in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger enforced the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth celebrations often include parades, festivals, educational events, family gatherings, and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation. Officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth marks a vital milestone in acknowledging African American history and freedom. Rosa Parks Day, observed on either February 4 or December 1, pays tribute to the civil rights activist whose defiance sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. This day is often marked by educational programs, civil rights discus- sions, and community service initiatives. Rosa Parks’ courage remains a powerful symbol in the fight against racial segregation and discrimination. Similarly, Emancipation Day, celebrated on April 16, commemorates the signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act in 1862, which freed over 3,000 enslaved individuals in the District of Columbia. Celebrations include parades, historical re- enactments, and educational workshops, particularly in Washington D.C., where the day holds special significance. Harriet Tubman Day, ob- served on March 10, honors the life of the abolitionist who helped many escape slavery through the Underground Railroad. This day is marked by museum exhibitions, educational programs, and community service projects. Harriet Tubman’s courage and determination inspire generations, symbolizing the power of individual action in the face of injustice. Simi- larly, Malcolm X Day, typi- cally observed on May 19, celebrates the legacy of the influential civil rights leader. Observances include lectures on Malcolm X’s philosophy, community discussions on civil rights issues, and film screenings. His teachings on Black pride and self-reliance continue to resonate deeply within the community. The birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., celebrated on the third Monday in January, is a federal holiday dedicated to the iconic civil rights leader. His advocacy for racial equality through nonviolent resistance left an indelible mark on American history. The day is often observed with community service projects, marches, interfaith services, and educational programs. It encourages Americans to volunteer, embodying Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.” These African American holiday traditions are powerful reminders of the struggles, triumphs, and ongoing journey toward equality. They provide opportunities for reflection, education, and community building, allowing African Americans to celebrate their rich heritage while passing down vital historical knowledge and values to future generations. As we continue navigating race relations in America, these holidays offer moments of unity, hope, and reflection, reminding us of the progress made and the work still ahead in building a just and equitable society. By participating and learning about these traditions, all Americans can deepen their understanding of the African American experience and its crucial role in shaping the nation’s history and culture. This collective recognition moves us closer to realizing the dream of inclusive America, where diversity is celebrated, and equality is a lived reality. Latest Articles Seasonal Depression Holiday Message from the Chairman of the NNPA Trinasolar US Supports Local STEM Education with Donation to Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.