SAN ANTONIO (February 17, 2023) – With nine years under its belt buckle, H-E-B is pleased to
announce the call for entries for the 10 th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best. Submissions will be
accepted February 22 through April 6. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in
cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.
H-E-B has discovered more than 960 unique products throughout the Lone Star State over the last
decade – from cookies, coffees, and roasted crickets, to empanadas, pickles, and pho, to salsas, spices,
and everything in between. Non-food submissions have included beauty items, toys, home goods, and
household necessities, to gardening supplies, coolers, and more. They have reviewed more than 5,500
samples of the most creative Texas-made products and awarded nearly $2 million in prize money
complemented by marketing, mentoring, and supplemental support.
“As we continue to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base
through programs like Quest for Texas Best, we look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to
the judges’ table during the 2023 competition,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and
Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. “Now in our tenth year, we are constantly amazed at the innovation and
execution of unique ideas presented by our fellow Texans.”
To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and
Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product
during special virtual information sessions March 8, 9, 16, and 30. Registration is required and space
is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details,
and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, please visit heb.com/quest.
Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest
by 4:59:59 p.m. on April 6 for consideration.
After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the top
applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on August 9 at Fair
Park in Dallas. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the
Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best”, and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place
winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.
About H-E-B
H-E-B, with sales of $38 billion, operates more than 430 stores in Texas and Mexico. For more than 118
years, H-E-B has been known for its innovation and community service. Recognized for its fresh food,
quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and
sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San
Antonio, H-E-B employs over 154,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in
more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.
https://youtu.be/AF0ROR1z1xURead more
Leave a Reply