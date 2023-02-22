SAN ANTONIO (February 17, 2023) – With nine years under its belt buckle, H-E-B is pleased to

announce the call for entries for the 10 th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best. Submissions will be

accepted February 22 through April 6. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in

cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

H-E-B has discovered more than 960 unique products throughout the Lone Star State over the last

decade – from cookies, coffees, and roasted crickets, to empanadas, pickles, and pho, to salsas, spices,

and everything in between. Non-food submissions have included beauty items, toys, home goods, and

household necessities, to gardening supplies, coolers, and more. They have reviewed more than 5,500

samples of the most creative Texas-made products and awarded nearly $2 million in prize money

complemented by marketing, mentoring, and supplemental support.

“As we continue to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base

through programs like Quest for Texas Best, we look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to

the judges’ table during the 2023 competition,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and

Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. “Now in our tenth year, we are constantly amazed at the innovation and

execution of unique ideas presented by our fellow Texans.”

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and

Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product

during special virtual information sessions March 8, 9, 16, and 30. Registration is required and space

is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details,

and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, please visit heb.com/quest.

Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest

by 4:59:59 p.m. on April 6 for consideration.

After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the top

applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on August 9 at Fair

Park in Dallas. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the

Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best”, and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place

winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $38 billion, operates more than 430 stores in Texas and Mexico. For more than 118

years, H-E-B has been known for its innovation and community service. Recognized for its fresh food,

quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and

sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San

Antonio, H-E-B employs over 154,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in

more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.