Celebrate ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ at The Ensemble Theatre!

Houston, TX-The Ensemble Theatre is known for putting on a great holiday production, complete with dazzling spectacle, deeper meanings, and lots of soulful sounds! This holiday Season, The Ensemble Theatre is taking a break from ‘Motown’ and giving the community ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ by Chika Kaba Ma’Atunde. ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ is written (book, music, and lyrics) by Chika Kaba Ma’Atunde and directed, with choreography by Aisha Ussery. ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ is a delightful musical review that explores the various ways that Christmas is celebrated; with family, with friends, the importance of the religious significance of the holiday to some, the wonder of being a child receiving gifts, the longing of a soldier away at war, and even explores the reality of those experiencing grief during the holiday season. ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ is sure to be a sight to see, with Aisha Ussery at the helm of the production. Aisha has an extensive resume as a director, choreographer, musician, playwright, and performing arts educator, and is known for her dynamic performances; whether she herself is performing or directing/choreographing others.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is chockfull of different celebratory traditions grounded in when, where and how one grew up, what one’s life has become and the ideas one holds most precious. At its core, Christmas holds space for everyone, wherein we reflect on joys and losses, show gratitude for abundance, bless those in need, and honor the birth of a Savior. ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ takes us on a journey into the many ways people observe this special day. With fiery and luscious jazzy tunes, Chika Kaba Ma’atunde’s book and score incite laughter, tears, praise, and a soul-stirring desire to snap your fingers and sing along.”

Aisha Ussery, Director and Choreographer ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’

“‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ is a show that acknowledges the different ways people experience Christmas through song. Regardless of one’s feelings about Christmas, there is something in ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ that will touch the hearts of everyone.”

Chika Kaba Ma’Atunde, Playwright ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’

‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ boasts some of The Ensemble Theatre’s best vocalists including, Anthony Boggess-Glover, Jazmyn Bolden, Bridgjette Taylor Jackson, JaKori Jackson, Fortune Onwunali, Gloria Prince, and April Wheat.

‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ Opens on Friday, November 15, 2024, and runs through Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The Ensemble Theatre invites members of the press/media to attend ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ during our media night on Friday, November 15, 2024. Please contact The Ensemble Theatre’s Director of Marketing to confirm your attendance.

About The Ensemble Theatre

The Ensemble Theatre was founded in 1976 by the late George Hawkins to preserve African American artistic expression and enlighten, entertain, and enrich a diverse community. It is the oldest and largest professional African American theatre in the Southwest, it also holds the distinction of being one of the nation’s largest African American theatres that owns and operates its facility with an in-house production team. Forty-eight years later, the theatre remains one of Houston’s finest historical cultural institutions.

The Ensemble Theatre produces a main stage season of six contemporary and classic works devoted to the portrayal of the African American experience by local and national playwrights and artists. The theatre’s Performing Arts Education program provides educational workshops, Artist-in-Residence experiences, and a season of live performances for students both off-site and at the Theatre. The Young Performers Program offers intensive summer training for children ages 6 to 17 encompassing instruction in all disciplines of the theatre arts.

