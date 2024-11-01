Celebrate ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ at The Ensemble Theatre!

Houston, TX-The Ensemble Theatre is known for putting on a great holiday production, complete with dazzling spectacle, deeper meanings, and lots of soulful sounds! This holiday Season, The Ensemble Theatre is taking a break from ‘Motown’ and giving the community ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ by Chika Kaba Ma’Atunde. ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ is written (book, music, and lyrics) by Chika Kaba Ma’Atunde and directed, with choreography by Aisha Ussery. ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ is a delightful musical review that explores the various ways that Christmas is celebrated; with family, with friends, the importance of the religious significance of the holiday to some, the wonder of being a child receiving gifts, the longing of a soldier away at war, and even explores the reality of those experiencing grief during the holiday season. ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ is sure to be a sight to see, with Aisha Ussery at the helm of the production. Aisha has an extensive resume as a director, choreographer, musician, playwright, and performing arts educator, and is known for her dynamic performances; whether she herself is performing or directing/choreographing others.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is chockfull of different celebratory traditions grounded in when, where and how one grew up, what one’s life has become and the ideas one holds most precious. At its core, Christmas holds space for everyone, wherein we reflect on joys and losses, show gratitude for abundance, bless those in need, and honor the birth of a Savior. ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ takes us on a journey into the many ways people observe this special day. With fiery and luscious jazzy tunes, Chika Kaba Ma’atunde’s book and score incite laughter, tears, praise, and a soul-stirring desire to snap your fingers and sing along.”
Aisha Ussery, Director and Choreographer ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’
“‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ is a show that acknowledges the different ways people experience Christmas through song. Regardless of one’s feelings about Christmas, there is something in ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ that will touch the hearts of everyone.”
Chika Kaba Ma’Atunde, Playwright ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’
‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ boasts some of The Ensemble Theatre’s best vocalists including, Anthony Boggess-Glover, Jazmyn Bolden, Bridgjette Taylor Jackson, JaKori Jackson, Fortune Onwunali, Gloria Prince, and April Wheat.
‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ Opens on Friday, November 15, 2024, and runs through Sunday, December 22, 2024.
The Ensemble Theatre invites members of the press/media to attend ‘The Twelve Ways of Christmas’ during our media night on Friday, November 15, 2024. Please contact The Ensemble Theatre’s Director of Marketing to confirm your attendance.
About The Ensemble Theatre
The Ensemble Theatre was founded in 1976 by the late George Hawkins to preserve African American artistic expression and enlighten, entertain, and enrich a diverse community. It is the oldest and largest professional African American theatre in the Southwest, it also holds the distinction of being one of the nation’s largest African American theatres that owns and operates its facility with an in-house production team. Forty-eight years later, the theatre remains one of Houston’s finest historical cultural institutions.
The Ensemble Theatre produces a main stage season of six contemporary and classic works devoted to the portrayal of the African American experience by local and national playwrights and artists. The theatre’s Performing Arts Education program provides educational workshops, Artist-in-Residence experiences, and a season of live performances for students both off-site and at the Theatre. The Young Performers Program offers intensive summer training for children ages 6 to 17 encompassing instruction in all disciplines of the theatre arts.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.