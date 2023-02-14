NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hair can be a powerful means of self-expression: every cut, style and color tells a story. While switching up your look is a fun way to showcase your personality, frequent changes can disrupt your hair’s pH balance and cause lasting damage. That’s why Carol’s Daughter , a pioneer in the natural haircare space, is launching Born To Repair (& Made To Care) , with breakthrough hair care technology that helps fights up to one year of visible damage* in just one use. The color-caring formulas help strengthen and improve the smoothness of curls and coils while caring for them, so all curl types and hair textures can flourish from wash to style.

“Gen Z is a generation of trailblazers that know no limits. They’re not afraid to shake things up. Born To Repair (& Made To Care) is made to support you and your hair as you discover the styles that make you unapologetically you,” remarked Carol’s Daughter founder, Lisa Price.

To help launch the collection, the brand is partnering with Gen Z icon and frequent style shifter Marsai Martin who will serve as an ambassador. “I love to switch up my look but frequent changes can sometimes take a toll on my natural hair. This collection is for people like me who want to protect their hair as they experiment with different styles and colors.” said the producer, philanthropist and actress. In her role as ambassador, Martin will give fans an inside look at her hair journey, using the collection as she goes from style to style.

Thoughtfully blended with Shea Butter, Babassu Oil and Amazonian Nut Oil, this 5-step system provides a lifeline to damaged, dull hair. When used together, the range works to repair and moisturize hair, soothe the scalp, reduce frizz and protect color vibrancy. This pH balanced collection is the perfect choice for style enthusiasts looking to maintain shiny, healthy-looking hair throughout every change.

Born To Repair (& Made To Care) is good for your curls and the planet. Through consciously made haircare technology, the range offers a high level of naturally derived ingredients, clean, vegan and biodegradable formulas: no animal testing and produced using solidarity-sourced Shea Butter & Babassu Oil. In addition, the formulas are free of nasties, meaning no parabens, sulfates, petroleum, mineral oil, artificial colors nor DMDM Hydantoin.

The Carol’s Daughter Born To Repair (& Made To Care) Collection is available now at Target , Walmart , Amazon and rolling out to other participating retailers nationwide.

*Vs damaged, untreated hair and when used with the full system.

**Vs non-conditioning shampoo

About Carol’s Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol’s Daughter.

– Lisa Price, Carol’s Daughter Founder