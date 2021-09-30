Can Democracy Survive in Autocracy?

Spread the love

















No doubt about it, the GOP has a White Privilege racially oriented exclusionary socio-political-economic agenda based primarily upon the tenets of autocracy, not democracy. The real question is: can God conscience/ oriented Americans save America from herself? Seemingly, we will not receive any help from Christian Right Evangelicals, the GOP, and White Nationalists groups, because: “To open their eyes, and turn them from darkness to light, and the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me.”

Democracy requires equality and inclusion, and the mindset of autocracy is exclusion and privilege for the few. Therefore, “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: and if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.” The GOP’s political platform is based primarily upon negative self-centeredness, anti-science; especially climate change issues, racial replacement fears, and fear of power-sharing. The GOP refuses to believe in and accept democratic principles of interdependence. Hence, generational survival (children) is reason enough for positive changes! However, the GOP is initiating the extinction of itself as a viable political party as well as America, as we know her to be.

There are three primary reasons why American democracy cannot survive in a GOP-Russian style autocratic system: loss of hope, lack of spiritual healing, and individual and societal unhappiness. This is why even in Russia autocracy is not viable governing political form of government. Autocracy destroys lasting hope, and the ability of individuals as well as nations to spiritually heal; which in turn, leads to unhappiness, individually as well as societally. Autocracy creates confusion and destroys lasting hope. Thus: “Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.” Self-centeredness causes individuals to demand their own way or the highway. Former President Trump was a classic example. In so doing, individuals abandon sound principles of moral conduct and spiritual judgment. There is no way for democracy and autocracy to exist one with the other. Individuals who think of their wealth as their stronghold defense are sadly mistaken, because money does not always provide security (safety). There are just too many ways for money to lose its power; but God can never lose His glory and power, because God’s power is absolute TRUTH, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

The power to embrace democracy comes from GOD, because with God equal is equaled; not more or less equal. Everything in this life fades; But God, and there is none other. Therefore: “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God. Which liveth and abideth forever. For all flesh is as grass, and all of the glory of man as a flower of grass. The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away: but the word of the Lord endureth forever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.” (1 Peter 1: 23-25). Democracy is of God, and autocracy is of the devil. Amen!