Lone Star College-Houston North, Comcast provide free internet access to students during pandemic

HOUSTON – Lone Star College-Houston North and Comcast’s Houston Region have announced a business partnership to provide free internet access to approximately 200 LSC-Houston North students and families in need. The new agreement will ensure these students can continue their education through the school’s distance learning offerings as many in-person options are on hiatus.

The college is partnering with Comcast’s Internet Essentials, a program designed for low-income families and individuals to acquire access to the internet. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Comcast is offering two free months of internet access to qualifying low-income families through the end of the year. The college is purchasing an additional four months of service, enabling six months of free internet access.

“We are here to help our students any way that we can, whether that is in the classroom or outside of it,” said Dr. Quentin Wright, LSC-Houston North president. “When COVID-19 caused us to close our buildings it was apparent that some of our students would not be able to finish the semester – not because of lack of desire and intellect but because they did not have the technological resources at home. We are thankful for our partnership with Comcast because we were able to fill that gap and help our students persist with their educational career.”

“During this unprecedented time, it is vital for Houstonians to stay connected to the internet – for education, work and personal health reasons,” said Comcast’s Ray Purser, vice president of External Affairs, Houston Region. “We’re proud to partner with Lone Star College-Houston North to help keep their students connected through our Internet Essentials program.”

“Thank you Lone Star College-Houston North for helping me get Comcast Wi-Fi for school, my anxiety was at ease with your help,” said Montoya Thomas, Lone Star College student. “It helps me a lot with my schoolwork and continuing being successful in my career. Thank you so much.”

Fall registration is underway. Visit LoneStar.edu to more learn more about all the opportunities Lone Star College has to offer.

Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected 396,000 low-income households in the Houston region. The regular cost for Internet Essentials is $9.95 per month. Those that qualify for a broad range of federal assistance programs including Pell Grants, Medicaid, HUD-assisted housing, SNAP and SSI, among others, are eligible to apply for Internet Essentials. Interested students and families are encouraged to learn more at www.internetessentials.com and talk to their school counselor about enrolling.

About Lone Star College-Houston North

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.