How to find the closest Black Santa

DALLAS – Dallas native, Jihan Woods has made history after struggling to find a Santa Claus with the same skin color as her young twin boys. Woods, a psychiatrist, raised $5K in less than a month using Kickstarter to help develop her directory app, which lists Black Santas in over 35 states.

“I really wanted my children to see a Santa Claus that looks like them. It’s important to me that they experience diversity in all aspects of their lives, Santa included,” Woods wrote on the website that promotes the app and the rationale behind it.

The app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.