Airbnb, NAACP regional partnership to provide economic empowerment in Houston

World’s largest community-driven hospitality company partners with NAACP for launch of program in Houston

HOUSTON – Airbnb joined the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Houston Dec. 3 to announce its newest regional partnership, designed to create economic empowerment opportunities for underserved communities.

The Houston announcement is the fourth regional launch of 2019, following partnerships earlier this year in Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago.

“We are excited about this exciting partnership with the NAACP in Houston. Through our work with the NAACP in Houston, we want to invite the Black community to learn about hosting opportunities, supplier diversity, and careers at Airbnb. Home sharing is a great way for communities of color to earn valuable extra income and highlight all that Houston has to offer, as one of the largest and most diverse cities in the country,” said Tyi McCray with Airbnb.

“NAACP is committed to creating intergenerational wealth and economic opportunities for all Black Americans. In a city where 23 percent of the population is Black, we welcome economic opportunities like this partnership with Airbnb because it allows people to earn valuable extra income on their own terms,” said Yolanda Smith, Executive Director of the NAACP Houston Branch. “In a few years, Houston is expected to become the third largest city in the country, so we want to encourage the Black community to take advantage of this partnership and help showcase Houston to the world.”

The Airbnb-NAACP partnership includes a series of commitments: