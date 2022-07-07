PEARLAND-Over the 4th of July weekend, Burns Original Bar-B-Que opened their 2nd Kroger Bistro location in Pearland, TX inside Shadow Creek Kroger. Their partnership with Kroger started in 2019 where Burns debuted their signature Bar-B-Que sauce in selected locations which eventually led to having products in over 21 stores. During the Pandemic, Burns hosted weekly pop-ups at various Kroger locations where they sold Bar-B-Que sandwiches, chips, and drinks. The success of their pop-ups led them to open their 1st Bistro in Kroger in Summer 2021. It was at that point Burns made history as the first Black-Owned Restaurant in Kroger, and continued making history during the 2022 Rodeo season, by being one of the only Black-Owned Bar-B-Que tents.

The new Pearland location offers a limited menu consisting of sandwiches, sides, and family packs that customers can purchase to-go or dine at the store’s seating area. The selection also includes favorites such as brisket, links, turkey, ribs, chicken boudin, and monster potatoes, along with sides such as mac n cheese and baked beans.

Since 1973, Burns Original BBQ has been selling barbecue to the Acres Home community in Houston, Tx. Today, Burns Original BBQ (and sister restaurant Burns Burger Shack) are Texas staples that people come from all over the world to taste. Due to the overwhelming love of Burns Original BBQ, people have demanded that the BBQ hotspot cater their events, big and small, and they have for years. The Burns family is committed to helping their community as they provide scholarships, free food, and host community events yearly.

The new Shadow Creek location is open weekly, Wednesday-Sunday 11AM-8PM.

For more information please visit: www.burnsoriginalbbq. com