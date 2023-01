The Bridgerton Luncheon was held at the Briar Club honoring Debutante Nia Butler. The Debutantes and their guests were dressed in their best gowns, ready to promenade and make everyone in the Ton swoon. Several women leaders, including members of the Houston Metropolitan Chapter of the National Women of Achievement and the Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill, sponsored this beautiful luncheon. The chairperson of the luncheon was LaTricia Williams.