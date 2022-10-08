October has been designated for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are many women all over the world who are currently battling Breast Cancer. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, “1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.”

In 2022 alone, it was estimated that “287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.” Although it is rare, men can develop breast cancer as well. It was estimated for this year that 2,710 men would become diagnosed with breast cancer. It was also noted that breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Sadly, the American Cancer Society noted that Black women specifically are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than White women.

No matter the race, breast cancer still impacts many women from all backgrounds. It is very important that men and women pay attention to their bodies to help detect breast cancer in its early stages. If detected early and in the “localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%.”

Although breast cancer can affect anyone without any notice, there are some things that can be done to decrease your chances of getting breast cancer, women and men should make it a regular habit of self-breast exams, going tot the doctor for annual checkups, regular exams, and mammograms. It is also equally important to stay active, and eat healthy, stay away from smoking, and consume a limited amount of alcohol. These habits will not prevent you from getting cancer, but they may reduce your risk.

For more information about breast cancer, you can visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

Photo Credit: Anna Shvet