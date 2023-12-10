Home

in Local By: Shelley McKinley Everyone involved was all smiles and holiday cheer at the 54th Annual Breakfast With Santa held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Blue Triangle Community center. This was a joint effort between the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. of Houston and the Blue Triangle MultiCultural Association, Inc., led by Charlotte K. Bryant, Executive Director of the Blue Triangle Multi-Cultural Association (MCA) and Community Center. In addition to breakfast, each child left with a book, a bicycle, and a toy of their choosing. Members of the Divine Nine were on hand to help children and parents navigate the all the activities such as ticket drawings for prizes as well as their individual pictures with Santa. Young people from various organizations, including Miss Top Teen Humble, were there as Santa’s helpers. Mrs. Bryant shared the history of the breakfast. “Breakfast with Santa started with Lullelia Walker Harrison of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority 54 years ago. She introduced the idea to the Pan-Hellenic Council and started with breakfast and a book for every child. The Alpha Phi Alpha men began to provide toys, along with the Blue Triangle Garden lub. Each year it has gotten bigger and better. This is the first time with bikes.” UPS provided 50 bicycles and a love package for each family. Toys were also donated by members of the Divine Nine. “his was the first year that we were unable to invite the usual nine elementary schools in HISD, so we relied on social media and had an excellent turn out,” explained Bryant. “The next event at the Blue Triangle Center will be Kwanza for Families on December 27, 2023, 9am – 12pm, and the public is invited.” The Blue Triangle Community Center, previously known as the Blue Triangle YWCA, has served as the foundation for African American politics and social life for decades. Toward the end of the 1940’s a group of (10) women in the community organized and purchased land at 3000 McGowen St. for $1000. After the purchase, the property was deeded to Houston YWCA. The City of Houston Community Chest gave permission to hold a Capital Funds drive in 1948, raising $350,000.00, with Ms. Sylvia Coleman, chair. Construction began summer of 1950 and was completed December 1951. Programs and activities for children and adults, daycare, Bible Class, art, drama and dance classes continued many years. Leisure learning and social activities made Blue Triangle “the social spot” for Houston’s people of color. Breakfast With Santa, and Reunion Dinners were annual events. Life Memberships, Silver and Gold Members – many of whom were sponsored by organizations, churches, civic groups and fraternal organizations provided funding to benefit program and operations. The Houston Y lost United Way funding, prompting the sale of each of the branches. On July 28, 1998, Kathy Johnson, Chair of Committee on Administration for Blue Triangle Branch, presented to the Houston Metropolitan Board of Directors a letter of agreement and recommendation to keep Blue Triangle open to the community. She further requested that Blue Triangle Branch YWCA Building be turned over to the newly organized Blue Triangle MultiCultural Association, Inc., at a cost of $1.00. The majority of this community group were Life Members of Houston YWCA, who wanted to preserve the history, tradition and programs in Third Ward community. Inclusive rites and ownership of the Art of Dr. John Biggers and real property located 2805 Berry St. would complete the request. Latest Articles BREAKFAST WITH SANTA KNOWLEDGE IS POWER POLITICS WITHOUT HONOR NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe National Politics

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.