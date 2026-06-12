Major General Gordon Granger is best remembered for his pivotal role in American history as the Union officer who announced the end of slavery in Texas. Born on November 6, 1821, in Joy, New York, Granger pursued a military career and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1845. He served with distinction during the Mexican-American War and later rose through the ranks during the Civil War, earning a reputation as a capable and determined leader.

Throughout the Civil War, Granger commanded Union forces in several important campaigns. He participated in battles in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi, demonstrating strong leadership under difficult circumstances. His military service helped strengthen the Union war effort, and he eventually achieved the rank of major general. Granger’s dedication and effectiveness made him a respected figure among Union commanders. Granger’s most enduring legacy came after the Civil War had effectively ended. On June 19, 1865, he arrived in Galveston, Texas, with Union troops to enforce federal authority and ensure compliance with emancipation policies. Although President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier, many enslaved people in Texas had not yet been informed of their freedom or had been prevented from exercising it. Upon arriving in Galveston, Granger issued General Order No. 3, which declared that all enslaved people in Texas were free. The order informed the people of Texas