Black Men, Be A Man!

The Bible emphatically tells us blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the ungodly, because he spiritually knows that man cannot live by bread alone. Thus, a real man lives by the unadulterated truth of God, not by the lies of the devil. In fact, we must ask the spiritual socio-economic question: when will Black men cease being the White Man’s whore? Unfortunately, too many Black males have made a deal with the ungodly. Of course, the ungodly agree with the devil regardless of race, creed, or color. Ice freezes at 32 degrees, but apparently some Black men believe that there is such a thing as White-Ice, even though water freezes at 32 degrees. Therefore, there is no such thing as White or Black Ice.

For example, Judas was one of the twelve disciples who witnessed the Godly power of Jesus through miracles, and he knew who Jesus was. Judas was one of the twelve disciples, and he desired that Jesus use his divine powers to destroy the Romans, but Judas destroyed himself by committing suicide, hanging himself. The point is that there are always Judases of every race, color or creed who are willing to betray themselves as well as others, but know this, the price-tag for betrayal is always too high. Therefore, Black men cease being Judases, betraying yourself and the Black community. Twenty-first century Judas’s exist in every facet of life in the Black experience in our homes, religious institutions, educational institutions, and civic institutions. Hence, we must spiritually be attuned to recognizing the wilds of the devil in ungodly men, because men must be spiritual vessels of God thorough His Truth, not the devil’s lies: “Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbor: for we are members one of another.”

(Ephesians 4: 25). Black men, be what you are, and do not desire to become something that you are not. Break the chains and be a man! America, especially Black men do not seek to fight the spirit of the devil, because human beings cannot fight the evil spirit of the devil. God has already fought the battle, the victory is won, and we can become recipients of God’s truth, grace, and mercy. Thank you, Lord. Black people let’s cease becoming children of any and every whim and wind that blows in, blows up, blows out, and takes us out. Therefore, Black men, we must be spiritual men of God, anchored in God’s eternal truth that a man is a man, and a woman is woman. When we were in The Garden of Eden, and without sin, we allowed a snake to betray us. In twenty-first century, America, we have a whole lot of two-legged snakes walking around seeking who they might bite, devour, and destroy.