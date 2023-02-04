America, “The challenge is not the distance Blacks have come, but the distance Blacks have to go.” Black history begins with a positive “Who Am I Experience?” All history is salvation history, because when Jesus went to the Cross on Calvary for our sins, all humanity regardless of skin-color were redeemed.

God has redeemed us, and He has given us dominion over the earth; not each other, even though we have not been good stewards. More profoundly we have not loved and served each other in Jesus’s name; The Golden Rule, not he who has the gold rules. Thus, God did not bring Blacks this far to leave them to the wilds of the devil, and the devil’s imps. Hence, through their struggle for dignity, Blacks are paying an enormous price to live in the Will of God, so much so, until Blacks have turned inward upon themselves, and each other: Black on Black c rime.

Consequently, too many Blacks are losing sight of the real spiritual issues of life. “Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore” (Psalms 16: 11). Families are broken in American society, because too many families are attempting to function as economic units rather than spiritual units. Until Blacks fix their spiritual dysfunctional family problem, they will always have a societal problem. However, through God Blacks can become overcomers and problem solvers, not problem creators. Moreover, until Black churches cease and reframe from teaching, and preaching the prosperity Gospel, naming, and claiming, Blacks will continue to be without proper spiritual leadership guidance in their churches and families. Divided we fall but together we prosper in the Lord. Then and only can we truly understand who GOD is, and who we should be, Children of God.

No individual should ever place chains on their own mind because God created all of us as free-will human beings. God’s will should be our will, because all other wills belong to the devil and his Imps. Spiritually free your mind in the will of God, and all other body parts will follow. Mothers teach your daughters in the way of the Lord. Fathers train your sons in the way of the Lord. Then and only then will we have a history that we can be proud of because it reflects the history of God working for our soul salvation. “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof” (Matthew 6: 33-34).

For Blacks to have a Godly history, and become all they can become individually, and collectively in the will of God, they must correct their dietary habits. Dietary Laws are written in the Bible for a spiritual reason because you are what you eat. Hence, Blacks do not have a biological obesity problem, only a dietary problem. The historical record is replete with the outstanding historical contributions of Blacks to the socio-economic success of American society despite all of the inhumane obstacles. This is God’s record concerning dysfunctional families, which in turn, engenders dysfunctional communities and societies, because the question is: “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation” (Hebrews 2: 3). Then and only then can Black history become God’s history. Amen!