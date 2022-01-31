Black History Month celebrations scheduled for Lone Star College-North Harris

Spread the love

HOUSTON (Jan. 31, 2022) – A calendar full of events is scheduled for February, highlighting Black History Month at Lone Star College-North Harris. The college is hosting in-person and virtual events to celebrate the history and achievements of Black history with the community, along with highlighting college staff through feature profiles.

The following events are hosted by LSC-North Harris and Lone Star College and are open and free to the public:

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Monday, Feb. 28

Black History Month Displays

Library, First and Second Floor Display Cases

Thursday, Feb. 10

Black History Month Speaker with Dr. Melanye Price

2 – 3 p.m., Webex

Thursday, Feb. 10

Movie Night: Disney’s Soul

6:30 p.m., Performing Arts Theater

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Febteenth: Juneteenth discussion with Professor Jon Wilson

2 – 3 p.m., CMED-101 or Webex

Thursday, Feb. 17

Conversations with the Past: Virtual Spoken Word Workshop

6 p.m., Webex

Thursday, Feb. 24

Mind Over Matter: Check Your Mental Health

2 p.m., Webex

Events hosted on LSC-North Harris’ main campus are located at 2700 W. W. Thorne Drive in Houston. For more information and links to attend the virtual events, please visit LoneStar.edu/BlackHistoryMonth.

