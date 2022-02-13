Black History: God’s History

Spread the love

Black history is not about hero-worshipping. God is the only HERO. Therefore, Black history is a positive “Who Am I Experience?” If your answer to the question is: I am a child of God then you are destined to make your own history a positive testament to GOD. Thus, spiritual wisdom is extremely valuable in making your own history, because wisdom comes from God and it is written: “Forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee.” (Proverbs 3: 1-2). From wisdom comes understanding, and from understanding comes knowledge.

Therefore, utilize your spiritual understanding and knowledge to glorify God, and not yourself. Know this: “The fear of the Lord is instruction of wisdom; and before honour is humility.” In America, Blacks tend to fight against discipline, because those who have the external power to become disciplinarians are usually unjust, because they are White Privilege Oriented. However, “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” Hence, no matter how vigilant and persistent Christian Right Evangelicals are in teaching the ungodly-false doctrine of racial superiority across pulpits, because we all know they did so in order to placate their consciences in order to justify chattel slavery. This is why they do not want wide spread exposure of the 1619 project, because they do not want the consciences of their children and young adults to become aware of the despicable sins of their ancestors against humanity.

Blacks have an important role to play in both their own spiritual and material development, and it must be in that order. Any other order is out of order. The only way Blacks can development a spiritual conscience for God and themselves is by adhering to this scripture, because: “Godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.” Blacks and other minorities must wean themselves away from the evils of White Privilege, and seek to do the Will and the Work of God through the works of fruits of the Spirit, and Black History will become a living testimony to the Will of GOD, because: “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance against such there is no law.” To understand Black history in its holistic spirituality, we must live the reality of this scripture, because: “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” (Psalm 37: 23). Self-discipline is the spiritual key to developing our strength in GOD and godly living, and overcoming the adversaries and the sin sickness of this world. In order to make Black history a living testimony to GOD, we must spiritually understand what it takes to be true Disciples of GOD: “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed: and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8: 31-32). Therefore, all human history is salvation history, because God is diligently working to save the soul of every individual regardless of skin-color. Amen!