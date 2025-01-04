BILLIONAIRE AUTOCRATIC GOVERNANCE

The in-coming Trump Administration will be characterized by a billionaire moneychanger mentality, and at the same time, it has been spiritually written that: “For the love of money is the root of all evil, which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6: 10). Therefore, despite over- whelming historical evidence, to the contrary most secular minded materialistic individuals believe that money can buy happiness and solve all problems. Rich individuals who lust after money invariably end up caught in an end- less cycle of self-destruction, because it is spiritually writ- ten: “He who loves money will not be satisfied with money, nor he who loves abundance with its income.” (Ecclesiastes 5: 10). This is the folly of riches; individuals always want more than they have.
King Solomon was the wisest and richest man the world ever knew, but he did not find happiness in wealth. President Trump is THE CLASSIC modern-day example of an individual seeking happiness in wealth. Real happiness is an internal state of spiritual being (peace of mind). America, trust me, President Donald J. Trump is not a happy camper. Sadly, and to America’s detriment, Trump has transformed the spiritual mentality of the Grand Ole Party into a Grand Ole Problem for America as well as the world community. Money is a CRUEL Master, because money rejects the universal dimension in humanity that we are all equal in human dignity before the Throne of God, and that we all deserve, and at the same time are undeserving. Therefore, America: “Be not deceived: God is not mocked: for what- soever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due sea- son we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6: 7-9).
President Trump has assembled the wealthiest Presidential Governing Administrative Cabinet in the history of America’s Democratic Republic, (13) billionaires with plenty socio-economic conflicts of interests. Therefore, absolutely nothing that Trump is proposing will benefit the working class and poor indi- viduals who voted for him. In contrast the combined wealth of all of Biden’s cabinets selections totaled (118) million dollars. Tragically, President Trump’s govern- ing economic policies are designed to enrich whom is the question of questions? In fact, America, the Trump administration will not be about the public servant- hood kind of service, but self-service and billionaire service. Hence, it is about money, honey.
Making the rich, richer and the poor, poorer. Trump has already declared before he assumes office, it is going to be hard bringing down the prices of the necessities of life: food, clothing, shelter, and gasoline! During the political campaign Trump said, it was going to be easy, and now that he will be President, it’s difficult. What does it mean when a politician lies? Once again, and at the same time, we all know that ungodly politicians will lie, in time, on time and all the time. Thus there is a stark reality difference between a self-centered politician and a Godly statesman. Therefore, will someone, please give President Trump and his gang of Billionaires this wise Godly advice for creative living: “A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one’s birth.” (Ecclesiastes 7: 1). More importantly, “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” (Proverbs 22: 1). America, Trump’s billionaire cabinet, desires to redistribute the wealth of the nation to the billionaire class, and at the same time, destroy the social safety net for poor and working-class Americans. What an ungodly shame!