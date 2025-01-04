Home

>

Opinion BILLIONAIRE AUTOCRATIC GOVERNANCE Bobby E Mills, PhD



in Opinion The in-coming Trump Administration will be characterized by a billionaire moneychanger mentality, and at the same time, it has been spiritually written that: “For the love of money is the root of all evil, which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6: 10). Therefore, despite over- whelming historical evidence, to the contrary most secular minded materialistic individuals believe that money can buy happiness and solve all problems. Rich individuals who lust after money invariably end up caught in an end- less cycle of self-destruction, because it is spiritually writ- ten: “He who loves money will not be satisfied with money, nor he who loves abundance with its income.” (Ecclesiastes 5: 10). This is the folly of riches; individuals always want more than they have. King Solomon was the wisest and richest man the world ever knew, but he did not find happiness in wealth. President Trump is THE CLASSIC modern-day example of an individual seeking happiness in wealth. Real happiness is an internal state of spiritual being (peace of mind). America, trust me, President Donald J. Trump is not a happy camper. Sadly, and to America’s detriment, Trump has transformed the spiritual mentality of the Grand Ole Party into a Grand Ole Problem for America as well as the world community. Money is a CRUEL Master, because money rejects the universal dimension in humanity that we are all equal in human dignity before the Throne of God, and that we all deserve, and at the same time are undeserving. Therefore, America: “Be not deceived: God is not mocked: for what- soever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due sea- son we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6: 7-9). President Trump has assembled the wealthiest Presidential Governing Administrative Cabinet in the history of America’s Democratic Republic, (13) billionaires with plenty socio-economic conflicts of interests. Therefore, absolutely nothing that Trump is proposing will benefit the working class and poor indi- viduals who voted for him. In contrast the combined wealth of all of Biden’s cabinets selections totaled (118) million dollars. Tragically, President Trump’s govern- ing economic policies are designed to enrich whom is the question of questions? In fact, America, the Trump administration will not be about the public servant- hood kind of service, but self-service and billionaire service. Hence, it is about money, honey. Making the rich, richer and the poor, poorer. Trump has already declared before he assumes office, it is going to be hard bringing down the prices of the necessities of life: food, clothing, shelter, and gasoline! During the political campaign Trump said, it was going to be easy, and now that he will be President, it’s difficult. What does it mean when a politician lies? Once again, and at the same time, we all know that ungodly politicians will lie, in time, on time and all the time. Thus there is a stark reality difference between a self-centered politician and a Godly statesman. Therefore, will someone, please give President Trump and his gang of Billionaires this wise Godly advice for creative living: “A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one’s birth.” (Ecclesiastes 7: 1). More importantly, “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” (Proverbs 22: 1). America, Trump’s billionaire cabinet, desires to redistribute the wealth of the nation to the billionaire class, and at the same time, destroy the social safety net for poor and working-class Americans. What an ungodly shame! Latest Articles Two Black Women Make History in the U.S. Senate SMALL BUSINESS MARKETING TIPS FOR 2025 BILLIONAIRE AUTOCRATIC GOVERNANCE NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.