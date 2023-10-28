Beware of False Politicians

It has rightly been said that politics is a pile of you know what, and this is precisely why the Bible emphatically states: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits,” (Matthew 7: 15-16). Houston, we have a whole lot of false politicians of all colors and stripes masquerading as Godly public servants. False prophets were commonplace in Old Testament times, and false politicians are commonplace, especially in 21st century partisan political America.

For example, the Texas Senate’s acquittal of Attorney General Ken Patton in his recent impeachment corruption trial: shameful and disgraceful. Of course, False Politicians are pros at making deals with the devil and creating hell as an undesirable outcome for the public. Without a doubt, False Politicians are Pros at turning the Truth into a lie. In fact, False Politicians are always like unto a snake in the grass, ready, willing, and able to pounce on anybody’s you know what which rhymes with grass. Houston, we all know that in the Garden of Eden the snake disguised himself as truth-oriented reality, but in fact, he was lying, because his desire was to institute devilish hell against God’s Truth. Too many twenty-first century politicians tend to align themselves with the selfish deception program of the devil by proclaiming one thing, and doing another by saying Lord, Lord, and running with the devil. To be sure, every voter in the upcoming Mayoral race should clearly understand who they are voting for, and most of all, why they are voting for that individual.

There are some spiritual questions that every City of Houston voter should ask of himself or herself in the upcoming Mayoral race: (a) in difficult times whose voice and presence did you witness and experience in your community concerning problems? In times of grievance, personal family lost, who showed up to grieve with you and your family? In times of natural disasters what political personality carried, both the political and economic water for the community on a universal basis, regardless of race, color, or creed. It’s time out for petty backdoor, back-biting politics when the holistic well-being of the City of Houston is hanging in the balance, regardless of race, creed, or color. It is especially time out for small-minded males and females, regardless of racial-ethnic group identification to cease and desist seeking to assassinate the public reputation of a servant-leader and patron of the City of Houston and the Great State of Texas, because of petty ungodly personality politics.

Therefore, know this nothing can separate us from the love of God.