‘Bad Boys’ breaks box office Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend

HOLLYWOOD – It was a record-breaking box office over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought back the funny in the latest “Bad Boys” franchise.

“Bad Boys for Life” has smashed all predictions, bringing in $73.4 million its opening weekend, a big jump from the projected $38 million it was predicted to hit.

According to Variety, the third installment of the Smith-Lawrence action comedy will finish as Sony Pictures’ biggest R-rated opening ever and the industry’s second highest opening of all-time for the month of January, as well as Lawrence’s biggest opening. “Bad Boys for Life,” produced by Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad, took in $23.5 million on Friday, $21.6 million on Saturday, $17.1 million on Sunday and a projected $11.3 million on Monday.

Smith and Lawrence also dominated rivals, taking in more than the combined total of the next three films — Universal’s launch of family adventure “Dolittle” with $29.5 million, the studio’s second weekend of awards contender “1917” with $26.8 million and Sony’s sixth frame of “Jumanji: The Next Level” with $12.8 million.

All we can say is – CONGRATS – and for those who haven’t seen it yet, grab a box of buttered popcorn and meet us at the movies!