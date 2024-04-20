AUTISM AWARENESS

About 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults in the U.S. are autistic. e Autism Spectrum Disorder affects how a person interacts with others, causing social obstacles and communication difficulties. Characterized by verbal and nonverbal impediments, and the presence of repetitive behavior or restricted interests, autism leads to self-isola- tion, educational and wellbeing challenges and exposes the individual to bullying and depression.
Autism spectrum disorder begins in early childhood. Many children show symptoms of autism within their first year, others not until they are two or three. Black people are significantly less likely to be diagnosed with autism even though the rate of autism is not significantly different among races. These differences are intensified by a system not designed for Black parents of children with neurodiversity, making Black parents feel inadequate to identify the need, or find appropriate support services. e CDC promotes early intervention and treatment as extremely beneficial, especially for children. Proficient treatment can help to reduce symptoms and expand social, cognitive, and behavioral advancement. A postponed diagnosis makes treatment less effective, but too frequently Blacks are misdiagnosed with conditions like ADHD or conduct disorder or go entirely undiagnosed.
Intersectionality refers to the unique and copious forms of punishment faced by people who are both Black and disadvantaged by belonging to other marginalized or underrepresented groups. The traumatic intersectionality of being Black and autistic creates its own vulnerabilities. Generations of Black autistic persons have suffered intolerance resulting in high rates of misdiagnosis, which results in a lack of resources and support. e stereotypes and discrimination Blacks face daily are hazardous and are amplified when they have unrecognized special needs. Black and autistic communities are both ostracized causing some of the stigmatized symptoms of autism to amplify the stereotypes Black autistic people face, causing others to interpret their particular behaviors as de ant, histrionic or hostile.
People with unusual needs commonly suffer hardship and rejection, making it essential that the Black community address the greater hurdles and stigma Blacks with autism endure. The historical dearth of services available to Black communities as well as race-based trauma founded on malevolent medical “research” has destroyed our trust of the medical establishment, exacerbating the lack of access to competent physical, mental, and emotional health.
This deficiency especially affects those who experience social, cognitive, or behavioral challenges. The consequences of this on their lives as well as the families of those with autism are often momentous and tragic. It is incumbent on us all to demolish and expunge the stigma against Black individuals with autism and heighten awareness of individuals with special needs by learning the potential symptoms of autism; becoming familiar with what Black autistic individuals face in order to properly accommodate to their needs; by educating others regarding pernicious stereotypes; by advocating for those with special needs.
Autism in Black (https://www.autisminblack.org/), Autistic While Black (https://www.spectrumnews.org/ opinion/viewpoint/autistic-whileblack-how-autism-ampli es-stereotypes/) and the Association for Autism and Neurodiversity’s Becoming an Ally to the Black Autistic Community (https://aane.org/autism-infofaqs/library/becoming-an-ally-tothe-black-autistic-community/) are all good sources of information.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.