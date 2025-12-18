Career nights from Blackmon and Halliburton lift Huston-Tillotson past Hastings (Neb.)

AUSTIN – Huston-Tillotson University’s men’s basketball team started their Christmas and holiday break in a joyous manner Tuesday as the Rams defeated Hastings College (Neb.) 83-67.

At HT’s Branch Gymnasium, Ja’Patrick Blackmon and Isaiah Halliburton both posted career highs in points to help the Rams (5-7) snap a five-game losing streak. Blackmon scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed four steals while shooting 7-of-10 from the field; he also made four out of his six 3-point tries.

Halliburton, a senior guard from San Antonio, scored 20 points off and tallied three assists in 24 minutes off the HT bench. He shot 4-of-7 from the floor and was 10-for-12 from the free line.

Round Rock, Texas, native Nikolas Morin came off the bench to score 12 points for the Rams, while Caleb Campbell and Manor, Texas, local Blake Fisher scored eight points apiece for HT. Campbell also added five assists to his stat line.

If a “Great Name/Nickname” All-Star team is compiled from HT’s 2025-26 opponents, the Broncos’ Maverick Binder would certainly be on the squad. Binder scored 17 points and pulled in nine rebounds for Hastings, while his 5-foot-10 teammate DaRon Hall also finished a rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 13 points in addition to his nine rebounds.

The game’s first three minutes featured the only tie and pair of lead changes in the game before the Rams set the tempo for the game with a 13-1 run between the 16:38 and 13:54 marks to build a 17-6 lead. Blackmon drained two 3-pointers during that stretch, which was then capped by a 3-pointer from HT’s James Harrison.

The Rams led by as many as 20 points in the game and 19 in the second half but had to turn away a spirited challenge from their guests late in the contest. Binder ignited a run of 10 unanswered Hastings points between the 8:00 and 6:06 marks of the second half that cut HT’s lead to 63-57; Binder scored eight of those points, including two 3-pointers in that span.

Hastings would get as close as six points to HT twice more in the half but would get no closer. The Rams were able to rebuild their lead in the waning minutes thanks to layups and free throws, six of which were awarded due to second-half technical fouls by Hastings players and their coaching staff.

The NOTES:

HT’s Kemondreon Cansler blocked four shots and handed out three assists Tuesday.

The Rams shot 50 percent from 3-point range (9 of 18), which was their best showing of the season.

HT’s 50-percent shooting from the field (28 of 56) tied for their best percentage this season with their 36-of-72 performance in an extremely high-scoring game at Concordia (Texas) on Dec. 6.

Tuesday’s game was the first matchup between Huston-Tillotson and Hastings College.

UP NEXT:

The Rams will return to action Tuesday, Dec. 30, when they visit Texas Southern for an exhibition contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at TSU’s Health & Physical Education Arena.

[Photo: Instagram]