Attend TSU’s ‘Alumni’ and ‘Reunion’ night on Saturday

HOUSTON – Show your Tiger Pride on Saturday, February 15th for “Alumni Night” and “Reunion Night.” Alumni who wear TSU paraphernalia can purchase a discounted ticket for $6 on the day of the game.

Let’s show our students what Tiger Pride looks like. Wear YOUR favorite TSU ALUMNI shirt. Special recognition will be given to former TSU basketball players. Also, the SWAC Championship ring presentation for the Men’s Cross Country Team will be held. Please share this information with other alumni. Go Tigers!