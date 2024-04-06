ATTEMPTING TO HUSTLE GOD

By: Bobby E. Mills, PhD

America, love is without hypocrisy or hustling. Neither is God fooled or mocked. Individuals invariably reap what they sow. Therefore, “Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love: give preference to one another in honor.” (Romans 12: 9-10). Christian Right Evangelicals and Donald J. Trump have become professionals at dissimulation. Love is about helping others become better individuals, not bitter individuals, and the GOP has become a bitter cult, a Political Party without democratic values. The Bible gives us a perfect example of why it is as difficult for a rich man to go to heaven as it is for a camel to go through the eye of a needle. There are degrees of sin, but sin is sin.

The Bible speaks of a Rich Man that had an encounter with Jesus. Jesus asked him many questions and he truthfully answered I have done all these things. Jesus replied “Sell all your worldly goods and follow me.” e Rich Man did not answer, he simply dropped his head, and walked away. Donald J. Trump is like the Rich Man in the Bible, except Trump has done none of the things The Rich Man in the Bible has done in obedience to the scriptures.

Trump has absolutely no God conscience at all, because he believes that he can hustle God by selling Bibles with an American flag on the cover of the Bible. Trump does not love either God, Country, or Self. What a hypocrite, because: “A wise man feareth, and departeth from evil: but the fool rageth, and is con dent. He that is soon angry dealeth foolishly: and a man of wicked devices is hated.” (Proverbs 14: 16-17). Sadly, the (73+) million Americans who voted for Donald J. Trump evidently believe that God is a divine Santa Claus that gives gi s without responsibility and accountability. e Prophet Samuel said it best: “Behold to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams. For rebellion is the sin of witchcraft , and stubbornness is iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the Lord, he hath also rejected thee from being King.” (1 Samuel 15: 22-23).

Here is a news ash for the Christian Right Evangelicals, e GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities, and ird-Party Candidates, God will not permit Donald J. Trump to return to e White House. God is not mocked, nor fooled. Attempting to hustle God is a losing proposition. Individuals reap what they sow, and Donald J. Trump has sown evil to the whirlwind. Trump is a rebel against God and multi-cultural democracy.

Godfearing Americans do not purchase the Trump Bible, because if you do you are participating in spiritual mockery and blasphemy against the Holy Spirit (Truth). e last time we saw Trump with a Bible it was upside-down in front of a church in Lafayette Park. Moreover, remember his comment when asked what his favorite Bible verse was, and he replied: “Two Corinthians.” is, in and of, itself is clear-cut example that Trump does not read the Bible nor attend church services. Question: during Trump’s four years in e House did we ever see him or his family attending church services.” However, Trump thinks that he can sell Bibles to spiritually naïve individuals who desire White Privilege Autocracy, because they despise multi-cultural democracy. What hypocrites!

Playing with God is a dangerous and deadly proposition. A word to the wise ought to be sufficient. Young adults never desire to become fools of a fool but search your spiritual heart and mind concerning the positivity of the Biden presidency. Individuals who dislike Biden, dislike Biden because of what he has done, not because of what he has not done. Biden’s policies were designed to include all Americans socioeconomically, not only White Privilege oriented Americans. Likewise, young adults learn to submit yourselves to your Godfearing elders: “Submit yourselves unto the elder. Yea, all of you be subject one to another and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble. Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: casting all your care upon him: for He careth for you.” (1 Peter 5: 5-7). This editorial is by no means hustling God by selling a witch doctor’s brew! Read it and pass it on. Amen.