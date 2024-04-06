ATTEMPTING TO HUSTLE GOD

America, love is without hypocrisy or hustling. Neither is God fooled or mocked. Individuals invariably reap what they sow. Therefore, “Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love: give preference to one another in honor.” (Romans 12: 9-10). Christian Right Evangelicals and Donald J. Trump have become professionals at dissimulation. Love is about helping others become better individuals, not bitter individuals, and the GOP has become a bitter cult, a Political Party without democratic values. The Bible gives us a perfect example of why it is as difficult for a rich man to go to heaven as it is for a camel to go through the eye of a needle. There are degrees of sin, but sin is sin.
The Bible speaks of a Rich Man that had an encounter with Jesus. Jesus asked him many questions and he truthfully answered I have done all these things. Jesus replied “Sell all your worldly goods and follow me.” e Rich Man did not answer, he simply dropped his head, and walked away. Donald J. Trump is like the Rich Man in the Bible, except Trump has done none of the things The Rich Man in the Bible has done in obedience to the scriptures.
Trump has absolutely no God conscience at all, because he believes that he can hustle God by selling Bibles with an American flag on the cover of the Bible. Trump does not love either God, Country, or Self. What a hypocrite, because: “A wise man feareth, and departeth from evil: but the fool rageth, and is con dent. He that is soon angry dealeth foolishly: and a man of wicked devices is hated.” (Proverbs 14: 16-17). Sadly, the (73+) million Americans who voted for Donald J. Trump evidently believe that God is a divine Santa Claus that gives gi s without responsibility and accountability. e Prophet Samuel said it best: “Behold to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams. For rebellion is the sin of witchcraft , and stubbornness is iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the Lord, he hath also rejected thee from being King.” (1 Samuel 15: 22-23).
Here is a news ash for the Christian Right Evangelicals, e GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities, and ird-Party Candidates, God will not permit Donald J. Trump to return to e White House. God is not mocked, nor fooled. Attempting to hustle God is a losing proposition. Individuals reap what they sow, and Donald J. Trump has sown evil to the whirlwind. Trump is a rebel against God and multi-cultural democracy.
Godfearing Americans do not purchase the Trump Bible, because if you do you are participating in spiritual mockery and blasphemy against the Holy Spirit (Truth). e last time we saw Trump with a Bible it was upside-down in front of a church in Lafayette Park. Moreover, remember his comment when asked what his favorite Bible verse was, and he replied: “Two Corinthians.” is, in and of, itself is clear-cut example that Trump does not read the Bible nor attend church services. Question: during Trump’s four years in e House did we ever see him or his family attending church services.” However, Trump thinks that he can sell Bibles to spiritually naïve individuals who desire White Privilege Autocracy, because they despise multi-cultural democracy. What hypocrites!
Playing with God is a dangerous and deadly proposition. A word to the wise ought to be sufficient. Young adults never desire to become fools of a fool but search your spiritual heart and mind concerning the positivity of the Biden presidency. Individuals who dislike Biden, dislike Biden because of what he has done, not because of what he has not done. Biden’s policies were designed to include all Americans socioeconomically, not only White Privilege oriented Americans. Likewise, young adults learn to submit yourselves to your Godfearing elders: “Submit yourselves unto the elder. Yea, all of you be subject one to another and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble. Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: casting all your care upon him: for He careth for you.” (1 Peter 5: 5-7). This editorial is by no means hustling God by selling a witch doctor’s brew! Read it and pass it on. Amen.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.