By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, Ed.D.

School: Bleyl Middle School

Grade: 7th

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center/Post

What do you like about playing sports?

I like that you can learn something new about a sport and find something new about a sport and find something that really interests you. You can also make new friends.

What are your favorite subjects in school?

My favorite subjects are Texas history and science because my teachers come up with great things to help us understand the learning material.

Who do you look up to the most?

I look up to my mom because she’s a very hard worker and helps a lot with things I may need, or others may need.

What do you want to be when you get older?

When I grow up, I want to be an orthodontist. I want to put people’s braces in and remove them as well as crowns, and a lot of other cool things.