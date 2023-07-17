The Astros Foundation continues to give back in a big way to the Houston community. Since 2005, Minute Maid Grand Slam for Youth Baseball has awarded more than 350 local Houston-area high school seniors’ scholarships and grants to assist in first-year college expenses. They annually award 25 deserving seniors a $5,000 academic scholarship.

Minute Maid Grand Slam for Youth Baseball applicants must reside in the Greater Houston Area, defined as where Houston Astros’ games are broadcast, and graduate from a public or private secondary school by June 15, 2023, use the scholarship within a one-year period, attend an accredited non-profit college or university, and provide evidence of admission to a post-secondary college or university, including, but not limited to, a junior or community college, in the United States or a United States territory, as well as acceptance of that admission. Then, they must complete the application process with official high school transcripts and two adult recommendations by the deadline.

The Astros Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. They seek to harness the passion of the Astros fans to support youth sports and education programs, the recognition/honor of our nation’s military, childhood cancer, domestic violence awareness, and efforts to reduce homelessness. Their cornerstone initiatives include the Community Leaders program, the Astros MLB Youth Academy, and the Astros Nike RBI Program (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities).

The Community Leaders program provides newly renovated baseball and softball fields to Houston-area children through an $18 million investment in city-owned public parks over a five-year period. Developed by Astros Owner Jim Crane, the Community Leaders initiative collaborates with the City of Houston, local corporations, and the Astros Foundation. The Community Leaders program funds all renovations and additional safety features at no cost to taxpayers. The Astros Community Leaders partners are Calpine, Cheniere, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Cotton Holdings, Freeport LNG, Halliburton, Lexus, LyondellBasell, OXY, Quanta Services, Reliant, and SLB.

The Astros MLB Youth Academy (AYA) provides free baseball and softball instruction, life skills training, and academic support to youth in Houston. The AYA is home to the Astros Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program, baseball and softball summer camps, and clinics. Additionally, AYA experienced staff members provide mentoring, leadership development, and assistance with the college application process.

So, the Astros aren’t just World Series Champions but World Class contributors to the Houston community and humanity. You can visit https://www.mlb.com/astros/community/foundation/youth-baseball/scholarships to find out the information for next year. Associates and family members or associate of the Houston Astros are ineligible to apply or receive a Minute Maid Grand Slam for Youth Scholarship.