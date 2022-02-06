As One Foundation returns for 12th Annual Darling Dash Sickle Cell race

Spread the love

HOUSTON- After two years of hosting their annual Sickle Cell 10K, 5K and 1K ace on a virtual platform, the Houston-based “As One Foundation” is happy to announce that the 2022 race will be in person again.

The event will take place Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Stude Park in The Heights located at 1031 Stude St. Houston, TX 77021. The race will kick off at 8 a.m.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we were forced to host the race virtually for the past few years, and although we are grateful for those who continued to support us during those times, we are beyond excited that the race is back in person this year,” said As One Foundation Executive Director Dr. Tomia Austin.

The Darling Dash is held in honor of the As One Foundation Founder and former Houston Texan player Devard Darling’s identical twin brother, Devaughn, who died from complications of Sickle Cell Trait. The annual race helps to bring awareness to athlete deaths that plague the sickle cell community.

Sickle Cell Trait is classified as the leading non-injury killer of collegiate athletes and affects 2.5 to 4 million people in the U.S.

“Playing in the NFL was a dream for me and my brother,” said Darling. “I never thought that we wouldn’t be able to carry out our dream together. Since his death, I’ve made it my life’s mission to shine a light on Sickle Cell Trait related deaths among high school and college athletes.”

Proceeds from the race help to provide training material and testing kits for the Operation Hydration training program & supplies for outreach efforts for over 700 coaches and teachers. Funds from the race also afford monthly blood drives in partnership with Red Cross and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Bank for Sickle Cell patients who need lifesaving blood transfusions once or twice a month.

“Sickle Cell Trait (SCT) can kill. It takes the lives of young athletes every year. A simple blood test along with supplemental SCT education for coaches & student-athletes can prevent these deaths. For each $10 donation, we can provide 1 student with a free Sickle Cell Trait screening and supplemental education,” said Austin.

Click here for more information or to register for the race.