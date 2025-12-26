REGINALD KEITH MARSHALL 1960 – 2025

By: Family
Born in Houston, Texas, on December 18, 1961, to Ella Louise and Edward Marshall. Reginald’s early years were spent living in Houston’s Fifth Ward before moving to the Trinity Gardens area. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Sunlight Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Dr. A. B. Boylan. He was actively involved in the Boy Scouts, played on the basketball team, and was a member of the youth choir. He rededicated his life to Christ as a member of Houston’s Community Temple COGIC.
Reginald was educated in the Houston Independent School District, where he also played football. Grow- ing up, he was a humble child—quiet until you got to know him. Throughout his life, he displayed a joyful and fun spirit— always a PRANKSTER at heart.
Reginald spent over forty-three years with the love of his life, LaSondra Moore. They married on July 11, 2002, and together they built a loving home filled with laughter, devotion to family, and a shared love for the Dallas Cowboys.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ella Louise Marshall; father, Edward Marshall; mother-dear, Frankie ThompsonMarshall; and siblings, Wanda Diane Davis, Gregory Thompson, and Rhonda Thompson.