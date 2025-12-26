REGINALD KEITH MARSHALL 1960 – 2025

Reginald was educated in the Houston Independent School District, where he also played football. Grow- ing up, he was a humble child—quiet until you got to know him. Throughout his life, he displayed a joyful and fun spirit— always a PRANKSTER at heart.

Reginald spent over forty-three years with the love of his life, LaSondra Moore. They married on July 11, 2002, and together they built a loving home filled with laughter, devotion to family, and a shared love for the Dallas Cowboys.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ella Louise Marshall; father, Edward Marshall; mother-dear, Frankie ThompsonMarshall; and siblings, Wanda Diane Davis, Gregory Thompson, and Rhonda Thompson.