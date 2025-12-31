BRANDY ALLINIENCE 1985-2025

Brandy was educated at Fairchild Elementary School, The Rice School, and Jesse H. Jones High School, where she graduated in 2004. She began her journey of service by enlisting in the United States Air Force, where she served with honor as a Dental Assis- tant Journeyman, before returning home to serve her community as a firefighter.

Those who knew Brandy knew her as someone who loved deeply and lived fully. She cherished quiet moments — the focus of a chessboard, the way poetry gives words to feeling — and was just as easily the life of the party, laughing loudly and bringing people together. She loved to travel, not just to go somewhere different, but for the memories made, the sense of freedom, and the moments shared along the way. Brandy knew how to live boldly, love without hesitation, and leave an imprint on every soul she encountered.