BRANDY ALLINIENCE 1985-2025

By: Family
Brandy Allinience was born and raised in Houston, Texas. She passed away just shy of her 40th birthday after a brave fight with job-related cancer — a battle she faced with courage, strength, and dignity. For Brandy, firefighting was more than a job; it was her calling. She wanted to serve others and save lives. She was calm in the middle of chaos and found deep fulfillment in knowing her presence alone could change the outcome of someone’s worst day.
Brandy was educated at Fairchild Elementary School, The Rice School, and Jesse H. Jones High School, where she graduated in 2004. She began her journey of service by enlisting in the United States Air Force, where she served with honor as a Dental Assis- tant Journeyman, before returning home to serve her community as a firefighter.
Those who knew Brandy knew her as someone who loved deeply and lived fully. She cherished quiet moments — the focus of a chessboard, the way poetry gives words to feeling — and was just as easily the life of the party, laughing loudly and bringing people together. She loved to travel, not just to go somewhere different, but for the memories made, the sense of freedom, and the moments shared along the way. Brandy knew how to live boldly, love without hesitation, and leave an imprint on every soul she encountered.
Above all else, Brandy loved her wife, Terica Allinience. Their partnership grounded her, strengthened her, and gave meaning to everything she did. Terica was her safe place, her partner, her best friend, and the love that filled her days. Brandy was deeply involved in the lives of her family, always showing up with love, consistency, and presence. She took great pride in caring for her mother, Carrol Coe, and she made time in her busy life to volunteer with schools and community organizations, giving not just her time, but her heart and unwavering support.
Brandy is survived by her wife Terica; her mother Carrol Coe; and her siblings Thomas Jones, Jeffery Chavis, Traveon Aliniece and his wife Ja’Quetta, Brittney McGlothin, Jeffery Allinience Jr., and Jacelyn Allinience, along with extended family, colleagues, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffery Allinience Sr., and her grandparents.
A Note of Gratitude from Terica
Thank you to everyone for the love, prayers, messages, meals, and quiet check-ins during this difficult time. Your compassion and support have been a source of strength and comfort, and a reminder that Brandy was deeply loved. Thank you for showing up, for caring, and for carrying Brandy in your hearts.